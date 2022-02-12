Wisconsin agencies and nonprofits working to address economic issues can start to do so with a new round of WEDC grants

A hiring sign is seen outside Badger Meter on West Brown Deer Road in Brown Deer on Monday, May 3, 2021. Roadside signs about job openings are increasingly common as demand for more workers increases. As Wisconsin's unemployment rate continues to stay below 4%, businesses are running into a different problem - not enough workers. Simply putting a help wanted sign in the window is not yielding the results it did decades ago and businesses are competing with each other for labor.

Roughly $40 million statewide is on the table for local agencies and nonprofits to apply for to improve area residents chances of getting the training and resources they need to find a job or to move up in employment.

Starting Feb. 22 local organizations can submit proposals to address economic issues in their area of state. The grants range from $250,000 to up to $10 million. The deadline to submit an application for a grant is April 25.

The Workforce Innovation Grant, offered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has already given out nearly $60 million to local agencies to address issues such as training, childcare, transportation and the development of pilot programs.

According to the WEDC, the first round of projects included public-private partnerships to train and attract health care workers throughout rural Wisconsin; develop next-generation advanced manufacturing employees in west-central and southeast Wisconsin; expand affordable, high-quality child care in Door County, Green County, and south-central Wisconsin; create pipelines of young, educated workers in Milwaukee; train construction and skilled craft workers throughout the state; foster a culture of entrepreneurship in Kenosha; and enable incarcerated individuals to earn undergraduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin System.

In December, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee received $3.3 million to create the Ready Center Collective.

Kathy Thornton-Bias, president and CEO Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, said the initiative is designed to meet the needs of the employers in the area by increasing the number of high school graduates with relevant work experience and training in high demand fields.

“When you’re thinking about being a teenager, you’re not certain you’re ready to commit to a career in that moment,” Thornton-Bias said.

One of the rooms in the Ready Center Collective will be a “hospital room” with a bed and other equipment to give teenagers interested in health care a sense of what they can expect.

“There will be a hospital bed, kids will be wearing scrubs, there will be some needles involved, I was told, I’m not sure I like that idea, but kids want that real hands-on experience and understand the wealth of jobs that are out there,” Thornton-Bias said.

Thornton-Bias said they set an ambitious goal to help 10,000 students during the next 2.5 years.

Milwaukee Ald. Milele Coggs, whose district includes the Boys and Girls Club, said grants could impact families beyond the teenagers that take advantage of the program.

“Even with the 10,000 (students) that they’ll be serving, we know there are so many more young people throughout this city that need additional assistance and businesses that can benefit from well trained and well-skilled, emerging workforce,” Coggs said adding if those thousands of young people don't have the resources they need to fill open positions, it will impact the businesses in the area. "As we think about the future of this city, they’re it. We need to make the investments today so we can have the benefits tomorrow.”

Gov. Tony Evers said in December the grants are meant to give local organizations an opportunity to address the issues in their communities.

“We have to recognize that there is no one size fits all solution to meeting the workforce needs facing our communities,” Evers said. "We could’ve done something statewide and said, ‘This is what we’re going to do.' Instead, we had a grant program where people competed for these resources."

The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act funds the state received from the federal government.

“To build on Wisconsin’s unprecedented economic turnaround and fully utilize our potential talent, this next round of Workforce Innovation Grants will support regional partners in their efforts to tackle local challenges,” Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee for the state Department of Workforce Development, said in a statement. “In addition to removing employment barriers, we’re excited to see how these grants will be used to connect workers with in-demand skills and rewarding employment opportunities.”

After traveling the state and meeting with recipients of the first round of funding, Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the WEDC, said local communities are uniting to address their workforce needs.

“The most exciting part of these grants," Hughes said, "is the way communities have come together and really worked out unique, groundbreaking solutions that will meet their current and long-term workforce needs."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin agencies, nonprofits can apply for new WEDC grants Feb. 22