Wisconsin has new alcohol laws. Here's how they might affect you as a consumer.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a massive overhaul of state alcohol regulations into law Wednesday, but beer, wine and spirits consumers might not feel many of the changes to the inner workings of the industry.

Part of the bill updates a complicated system for the making, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages, known as the three-tier system. It also creates a state office to regulate and enforce the new regulations.

Other aspects of the bill deal with licenses for wedding barns and axe-throwing businesses, and how facilities can contract with off-site producers to make alcohol.

While many of these changes will most closely impact the businesses that make alcohol — not the Wisconsinites who drink it — you may still see some changes at wineries, breweries and bars. Here are a few examples:

Wineries can stay open as late as bars

Under previous law, wineries couldn't stay open past 9 p.m. or open before 8 a.m. The earlier closing time is eliminated for wineries under the new law.

Wineries now have to follow the same rules as bars: a closing time of 2 a.m. on weekdays and on 2:30 a.m. weekends, plus opening no earlier than 6 a.m.

More out-of-state products, retail opportunities for beer

Previously, brewers were only able to sell their own beer and other Wisconsin-made beers. And they were only allowed to sell it at a retail location with a tap room or production facility.

Now, they can sell out-of-state beers and can own off-site retail locations.

Later closing times during Republican National Convention

Night owls rejoice: You might be able to stay at bars as late as 4 a.m. during a four-day window next summer.

That's because of the Republican National Convention, which takes place July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

That later closing time will apply to 14 counties: Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Rock, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Dane, Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Columbia, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac.

The reason for that wide radius? Many convention attendees are expected to have to make hotel reservations far out from the city itself.

A city, town or village could opt out of those extended hours, however, or make a bar ineligible.

More drinks available at event venues owned by producers

Alcohol producers that own event venues can now serve more spirits than just the ones they make.

That had been an issue for breweries that host weddings, for example, when guests weren't able to have a glass of wine or a cocktail.

A new requirement and a new restriction for wedding barns

The new law didn't gain favor among owners of wedding barn venues, however. It requires them to get a new type of license if they plan to serve liquor.

It also limits the days the barns can be rented or leased out. But if you're planning a wedding, know that the provisions won't take effect for two years.

Jessie Opoien of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's new alcohol laws: Here's what they mean for consumers