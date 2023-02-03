Wisconsin alleged fraudster arrested after string of thefts

A Wisconsin woman accused of stealing bank cards, checks, funds and IDs was arrested this week after law enforcement officials linked her to several crimes across the state, according to reports.

Fox station WITI in Milwaukee, Wisconsin reported that the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberley Maine, 51, for allegedly committing fraud in places like Lake Hallie, Beaver Dam, West Bend, and many other cities in the state.

Officials said Maine broke into vehicles and took check books, bank cards and identification cards.

She also allegedly drove vehicles with stolen license plates as she committed the thefts.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Maine was reportedly in Lake Hallie, which is located near Chippewa Falls, where police accused her of breaking into multiple vehicles.

Kimberley Maine at a bank drive thru ATM

When Maine was arrested, the sheriff’s Office noted, she was in possession of stolen ID cards from states other than Wisconsin.

Police also allege Maine wore contact lenses and colored wigs while in the acts, to disguise herself.

Sheriff’s Office officials encourage the public to report any evidence that could link Maine to any other similar crimes. All evidence, the department said, will be used during sentencing and combined into a larger federal case.

