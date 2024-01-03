Wisconsin among states targeted by capitol bomb threats, but no evacuation

MADISON — Wisconsin was among several state capitols targeted by bomb threats Wednesday but, unlike in other states, the statehouse in Madison wasn't locked down or evacuated.

"The Wisconsin State Capitol Police are aware of a generic email that was received and have taken additional measures to ensure the safety of the building and those working inside the Capitol," state Department of Administration spokeswoman Tatyana Warrick said.

Warrick said the department is in close contact with law enforcement agencies and coordinating with federal agencies.

Several states evacuated or shut down their buildings Wednesday, including Minnesota and Michigan. Other states include Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi and Montana, the Associated Press reported as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The threats come three days before the three-year mark of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Around this time last year, law enforcement heightened patrol around the Wisconsin Capitol and put up additional barriers.

Evacuations don't happen often in the state Capitol. The building was evacuated in 2022 when smoke alarms went off due to a malfunctioning air handler. A bomb threat led to an evacuation in 2015, when lawmakers were debating the budget bill.

The building's security was questioned this fall when a Madison man visited the Capitol twice in one day, demanding to see the governor, first carrying a handgun and later returning with an assault-style rifle.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, agreed that access to the Capitol should not be restricted. Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said he wanted more security in his chamber.

Wisconsin’s Capitol is one of the most accessible statehouses in the country, with a full-time police force in the building but no metal detectors or requirements to show security badges to enter during work hours.

