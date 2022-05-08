Wisconsin anti-abortion group targeted in Molotov cocktail arson attack: police

A Wisconsin anti-abortion group said Sunday someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into its Madison office and spray-painted a message outside reading, "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either."

Local reporters from outlets including WISC-TV, the Wisconsin State Journal, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said they visited the office for Wisconsin Family Action on Sunday and shared photos and videos of the apparent arson attack. A shattered window had since been boarded up, and images showed fire damaged furniture and burned books littering the floor of the office.

The exterior of the building was tagged in cursive: "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either."

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Applin told News 3 Now that someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into her office around 6 a.m. and she was unaware of who is behind the attack.

In recent days, Wisconsin Family Action has condemned the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The pro-life non-profit has published press releases in the past week criticizing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, President Biden and other Democrats, arguing in one May 6 statement, "While refusing to properly define a woman, they fail to recognize that murder is objectively evil and that the right to life is the only right that exists in this case."

The Madison Police Department confirmed it is investigating the Sunday morning fire at an office building in the 2800 block of International Lane as arson.

Flames were seen coming from the facility shortly after 6 a.m., and the blaze was quickly put out by the Madison Fire Department, a police incident report said. A Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building and a separate fire was started in response, police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said, acknowledging graffiti was also found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

"The Madison Police Department understands members of our community are feeling deep emotions due to the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. "Early Sunday morning, our team began investigating a suspicious fire inside an office building on the city’s north side. It appears a specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted."

"Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs," the chief continued. "But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause. We have made our federal partners aware of this incident and are working with them and the Madison Fire Department as we investigate this arson."

A press conference to provide more information is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. local time.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Wisconsin Family Action separately for comment but did not immediately hear back.