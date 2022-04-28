Wisconsin arts and culture sector is rebounding, but movie theaters are still hurting, new fiscal report says

Hannah Esch sang during Milwaukee Symphony's April 26 Arts in Community Education concert for students.

Employment in Wisconsin's arts and cultures sector is rebounding "substantially" from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks in part to "unprecedented" federal and state support, according to "State of the Arts," a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

However, "considerable challenges" remain, the report points out. The motion picture and sound recording subsector, which includes movie theaters, "appears to face the

largest lingering recovery gap for both employment and sales, which may warrant a closer look by policymakers," according to the report, which was prepared by senior researcher Joe Peterangelo.

"State of the Arts" examined federal and state data on employment, sales and productivity. It also analyzed federal and state aid to arts and cultural organizations and independent artists.

Employment in Wisconsin's arts and culture sectors fell sharply in April 2020 and remained "deeply depressed" for much of 2021, with greater job losses in these sectors than in the economy overall, the report states. Wisconsin's motion picture and sound recording subsector reported a nearly 70% job decline in April 2020 over the preceding April. In September 2021, the most recent month for which data was available, employment in the movie theater group was still down nearly 32% over the same month in 2019.

On a positive note, preliminary data for the arts, entertainment and recreation industries sector shows that as of March 2022, employment in Wisconsin is 9.6% higher than 2019 levels.

"State of the Arts" also looked at preliminary data on state sales tax revenue as indicators of economic health. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 with the same quarter of 2019, the performing arts/spectator sports group was up 9.6%; the museums/historical sites group was up 9.2%.

While those are positive numbers, Peterangelo offered a couple of cautions.

"It is not possible for us to determine the extent to which the recovery in sales tax revenues is attributed to a recovery in patronage as opposed to higher ticket and related prices that reflect the rising rate of inflation," the report states.

Also, the arts and culture sectors still lag the economy as a whole. Over that same time period, combined sales tax revenue for all industries was up 14.9%, with retail sector sales tax revenue up 18.7%.

The Oriental Theatre's restored ceiling is shown last November at 2230 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee.

Here, the motion picture sector looks even more sharply depressed. In contrast to the gains reported by performing arts and museum sectors, motion picture sector sales tax revenue dropped 25.3%. "That lag could be driven in part by people choosing to stream videos at home rather than returning to movie theaters," the report states.

Federal relief has been crucial

Adding up the numbers, "State of the Arts" concludes that roughly $440 million in pandemic relief funds have gone to arts and culture entities in Wisconsin over the past two years, nearly all of it deriving from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The largest source of relief was the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which distributed $221 million to 235 Wisconsin venue operators in 2021, including $10 million to Milwaukee World Festival, the producer of Summerfest; $9.3 million to the Milwaukee Performing Arts Center; and $9.2 million to Pabst Theater Group Live Events. Under this program, 47 Wisconsin venues received grants of at least $1 million, based on a formula of 45% of their 2019 gross earned revenue, with a maximum grant amount of $10 million.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program made 3,345 forgivable loans totaling more than $119 million to arts and cultural establishments in Wisconsin.

The national touring company of the musical "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" stops at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in April 2022. The Marcus Center is one of many Wisconsin venues that received federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant funding.

The state of Wisconsin also supported arts and cultural organization through several programs, including the Live Event Small Business Assistance Grant Program ($31 million) and the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program ($21.2 million).

Preliminary data from the National Conference of State Legislatures indicates that Wisconsin so far has allocated 5.8% of its ARPA funds toward arts, culture and tourism, a greater percentage than the national per-state average of 1.7%.

However, "State of the Arts" points out that Wisconsin ranks 49th among states in ongoing funding for arts and culture in 2022, eclipsing only Arizona, which decided not to allocate any arts money for the year. For fiscal year 2022, Wisconsin allocates $807,100 to the Wisconsin Arts Board — that's 14 cents per state resident. In contrast, Minnesota allocates $41.9 million to its state arts agency, a per-capita figure of $7.34.

"While arts and cultural activities in Wisconsin are largely trending in a positive direction, uncertainty remains," the report states, citing the unknown impact of possible future pandemic waves, the phasing out of federal pandemic relief funding, and potential difficulties in hiring and retaining employees in this sector.

"There is ample cause for celebration that so many arts and cultural organizations in Wisconsin have met the daunting challenges of the past two years of the pandemic. Yet the questions that remain about the future give their supporters reasons not to be complacent going forward," the report concludes.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. "State of the Arts" was produced by the forum through a partnership with the Wisconsin Arts Board and Create Wisconsin, with financial support provided by the arts board.

