Wisconsin authorities send eerily similar warning after woman found using fake ID to cash fraudulent checks

MONROE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are issuing a warning after yet another individual used fake identification to open a bank account and cash fraudulent checks totaling over $11,000.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, a black female suspect opened a savings account at Woodford State Bank in the city of Monroe.

The suspect used a fake Georgia driver’s license with the name Ashley Densberger (DOB: 10/05/1991) to open the account and told bank tellers she was a traveling nurse.

This incident is very similar to crimes that were committed in Menomoniee, where a man cashed fake checks at several banks totaling over $15,000.

The suspect in that case was arrested on Thursday and was identified as Michael James Anderson. There is no word if Anderson and the suspect in Lafayette County have any connection to each other.

On Saturday, January 20, between 8:45 and 10:45 a.m., the suspect cashed fake checks at Woodford State Bank branches located in New Glarus, Blanchardville, Argyle, Darlington, and South Wayne, totaling over $11,000.

The suspect arrived at each location on foot but was believed to have been a passenger in a white four-door sedan, possibly a newer-style Volkswagon Jetta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 776-4870. No additional details were provided.

