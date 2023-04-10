Wisconsin Avenue closed between Ballard Road and Meade Street due to police presence

APPLETON - Wisconsin Avenue is closed Monday morning between Ballard and Meade Street, due to an active police presence in the neighborhood near Peabody Park.

Police arrived on the scene 3 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Leminwah Street in response to a report of gunshots and identified the home where the shots were coming from, Appleton police said.

A man came out of the house at 4:45 a.m. carrying a rifle, shot at least one round into the air, and then went back inside. Then, police said, they heard more gunfire from inside the house.

Police say there's only one person with a gun, but multiple people live inside the house.

A number of agencies, including SWAT officers, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, the Outagamie Sheriff's Office, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol arrived to secure the location.

As of 8:15 a.m., one person was in custody, Appleton police said.

Police ask drivers to take an alternate route and residents of the immediate area to shelter in place until the disturbance is cleared. They did not say when the alert would be cleared.

This story will be updated.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton police close Wisconsin between Ballard, Meade Monday morning