Wisconsin Big Boy, featuring shakes, Big Boy beer and burgers, is now open in Sussex

Wisconsin Big Boy in Sussex is now open.

Under new management with Missy Stuckert as retail manager and Katie Rier as executive chef, the restaurant features sweet food, its famous hamburgers and a different variety of shakes.

Instead of waitresses and wait staff, customers can order online or at the restaurant and pick up their order.

This 2,000-square-foot restaurant is in Sussex at N116 W15841 Main St. It held a soft opening on Tuesday.

The Germantown Big Boy location closed in October, and the Sussex location is the only one in Wisconsin.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/bestburgerwi.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on X at @kozlowicz_cathy.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Big Boy is open in Sussex