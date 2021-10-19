Wisconsin boy, 3, still missing after mother slain, suspected killer found dead

Milwaukee police are searching for a 3-year-old boy whose mother was found slain last week.

Major P. Harris' mother, who was found dead Thursday, was thought to be killed by someone who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot, officials said.

On Sunday, 15 minutes after police arrived outside a home where the suspect was thought to be, there were at least two gunshots and officers entered and "located the suspect with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to police.

Major's father, Carlton Harris Jr., has told NBC affiliate TMJ4 of Milwaukee that he did not know why the boy or his mother, who are from the La Crosse area, were in Milwaukee.

Image: Major P. Harris (Milwaukee Police Department)

La Crosse is more than 170 miles from Milwaukee, and when Milwaukee police last week asked for help finding the boy, they said he had last been seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse and was believed to be traveling to Milwaukee.

The father said he was trying to move the boy to West Virginia to live with him when the preschooler and his mother disappeared.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more details Monday evening.

What was described as the suspect's vehicle was found Monday, police said. TMJ4 reported it was found outside a laundromat.

Police on Monday again asked for the public's help in finding Major and said that state and federal authorities are also assisting in the search.