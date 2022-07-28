Wisconsin business startup aims to expose flaws in lending practices

Bryan Stave, left, and Nishant Deshpande pose for a portrait Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Pritzlaff building in Milwaukee. The two have started a tech company that focuses on helping people with their financial goals and saving.

Nishant Deshpande was a dedicated saver all through college, socking away money from his internships at Robert W. Baird & Co. and other businesses.

So in his senior year at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and with more than four years of regular deposits into savings accounts, he was surprised that his bank turned him down for a credit card.

Deshpande had a job lined up after graduation, but what he lacked was a history of debt repayment that’s a major factor in determining creditworthiness.

He knew there ought to be a better way, which eventually led him and business partner Bryan Stave to form Investii, a cloud-based app that incentivizes savings rather than just reporting account balances.

Investii allows users to prove themselves through savings and investing, as opposed to taking on debt even if it's not needed.

“It never made sense to me that people couldn’t leverage their own savings behavior,” Deshpande said.

After college, he worked for BMO Harris Bank doing credit-risk modeling for commercial borrowers. That scoring system, he said, seemed fairer than the one used for individuals.

“It really emphasized to me how much disparity there was between the credit evaluation processes for big companies versus people,” Deshpande said.

Investii has written an algorithm that uses someone’s history of saving, investing and living within their means to evaluate the credit risk to lenders. Banks can use the data to determine creditworthiness even if someone doesn't have a lengthy credit history.

“We’re sick of seeing young people struggle financially,” Stave said.

Investii was recently launched for Apple and Android users. Stave has been on the road, at times living out of the company’s van, promoting the new service at colleges and businesses.

A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, his background was in health care technology and music. And like Deshpande, he’d been a diligent saver for years.

“If there’s a problem I want to solve, it’s this one,” he said about helping people achieve their financial goals.

Investii has raised about $285,000 in capital but only spent $120,000 of it, according to Stave. He and Deshpande haven’t yet drawn a salary from the business, which also includes Chief Technical Officer Micah DeRusha from Sun Prairie and Tyler Trebitowski, head of engineering, from Madison.

Investii aims to make money through subscriptions, which will cost around $5 per month, and bank referrals. It's also selling the service to colleges and businesses as a perk provided for graduates and employees.

Colleges could also benefit by collecting anonymous data on how well their graduates are doing financially.

“That is data all schools want,” Stave said, but except for surveys, it’s difficult to obtain.

Subscribers can use the cloud-based software to track investments and savings, and to transfer funds between accounts of different financial institutions.

“We show your current net worth, and on the dashboard, you can see any changes since your last log-in” Stave said.

The app can also recommend how much money should be set aside weekly or monthly for reaching certain goals.

“We send alerts when you have money available to save and invest...you can choose from three preset plans or create your own,” Stave said.

The app can handle recurring transfers between accounts, and Investii says it uses banking industry encryption to keep transactions secure.

“We don’t have your log-in credentials. None of that is stored with us,” Stave said.

More than 200 people downloaded the app shortly after it launched. The company has set a goal of around 25,000 users for it to be sustainable in the long haul.

One of the goals is to build a database of lenders who have agreed to consider Investii information in credit-risk evaluations.

"Alternative credit metrics are gaining widespread acceptance," Stave said.

One of the first subscriber groups Investii would like to work with is people fresh out of prison trying to build a credit rating and establish savings habits.

“We can provide an alternative pathway to financial opportunity,” Stave said.

