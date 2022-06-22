Wisconsin campground killer, convicted 45 years after couple's deaths, dies in prison at age 85

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is taken on July 26 from the Marinette County courtroom where he is being tried on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Green Bay couple at a Marinette County Park campground in July 1976.

OCONTO – The elderly former Lakewood man convicted last year of killing a young Green Bay couple in Marinette County in 1976 has died.

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven died on June 17, according to a spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was 85.

He lived less than 10 months after being sentenced in Marinette County to two consecutive life terms in prison on Aug. 26, though he had been in custody for nearly 2½ years.

Vannieuwenhoven was convicted July 27 of two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of David Schuldes, 25, and Ellen Matheys, 24.

They were killed July 9, 1976 just a few hours after they arrived at McClintock Park campground in the town of Silver Cliff. They planned to marry a few months later.

He was among dozens of people across the nation who have been identified using “genetic genealogy” in decades-old cases, many of them homicides.

In late 2018, DNA recovered from Matheys' clothing and preserved by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was used by Paragon Nanolabs to create a profile that the company said matched the four sons or two grandsons of a Green Bay couple.

Authorities surreptitiously obtained DNA samples from two of Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers, which were close but not a match. To get Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA, investigators concocted a ruse to get him to complete a survey and then seal it in an envelope.

After a DNA test matched, Vannieuwenhoven was arrested a few days later in March 2019.

Besides the murder counts, Vannieuwenhoven was also initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of Matheys, but that was dismissed early in the case by Judge James Morrison, after it was determined the statute of limitations has passed.

In 1976, Vannieuwenhoven and his family lived in Suamico, and he was a steelworker who sometimes worked out of town and enjoyed hunting and fishing, according to the trial testimony of one of his children. Her parents lived in Suamico, and they moved to Lakewood in 1996 or 1997. His wife died in 2011.

Vannieuwenhoven had maintained his innocence, telling Morrison he was not guilty in his initial court appearance. He said little throughout his numerous court hearings. At his sentencing, he told Morrison that “the whole damn (thing) has been rigged. Everything, right from the word go.”

One of his children, Denise Jackett, expressed a similar sentiment in a brief conversation with the Oconto County Reporter on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the whole thing was all right anyhow,” Jackett said. “I think there was other people involved, but they’re probably all dead.”

