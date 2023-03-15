Wisconsin civil rights activist to accept plea in 2020 Bedford shooting, DA says

Mar. 15—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Wisconsin civil rights activist charged in connection with a shooting during a 2020 Black Lives Matter march through Bedford County is accepting a plea deal, authorities said.

Jury selection began Tuesday for Orsino Von Thurman, 39, when he and his Pittsburgh attorney, Turahn Lamont Jenkins, decided to not risk a trial.

"His attorney and I have negotiated a plea," Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl said outside the courtroom.

Thurman, 39, will appear on March 30 to sign the agreement before President Judge Travis W. Livengood.

If Thurman signs the plea deal, the judge could sentence him that day, Diehl said.

If Thurman rejects the offer, he will stand trial during the April trial term.

Thurman was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, illegally possessing a firearm, criminal mischief and defiant trespass.

State police in Bedford accused Thurman with exchanging gunfire with Terry Myers, of Schellsburg, on Aug. 24, 2020, when Myers accused the group of trespassing.

At the time, Thurman was riding in a caravan of 11 vehicles and about 30 BLM activists, including children, making the 800-mile trek from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., to mark the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

Thurman allegedly exchanged gunfire with Myers, 51, who accused them of trespassing when they stopped on Myers' property along U.S. Route 30.

Troopers allege that Thurman fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his 72-year-old father, Elmer Myers.

Court documents and courtroom testimony indicate that, at 10:30 p.m., Terry Myers grabbed his shotgun and chewing tobacco and walked down the road after he heard "protesters" were outside his father's home and repair garage.

Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at the Myerses after Terry Myers fired two warning shots from a 12-gauge shotgun. Myers then fired a third time, hitting Thurman in the face and body with birdshot.

Story continues

Thurman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and later released.

Fellow activists said Thurman was providing security as they traveled to Washington. Court records show that Thurman is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.

Troopers said blood at the scene and on a 9mm handgun found on the road matched Thurman's DNA. Terry Myers had faced criminal charges for shooting Thurman, but the charges were later dropped.

Thurman was freed from the county jail on Jan. 21, 2022, after posting $350,000 bond.