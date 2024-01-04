Wisconsin could get some accumulating snow this weekend

There is a chance of snow across Wisconsin this weekend, including the Milwaukee area.

Two weather systems are moving south through the Gulf of Mexico and north around the arrowhead region of Minnesota that will sandwich Wisconsin and possibly bring some precipitation Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Miller.

However, in southeastern Wisconsin that snow accumulation is forecasted to be, at best, a dusting.

"It's gonna be really light Saturday night into Sunday morning," Miller said. "We’re not expecting much out of this. At least, that’s how it looks right now.”

As you move farther north though, there could be more accumulation. Miller said in the northwoods section of the state, from Highway 29 and Shawano, and to the northern most part of the state, there could be as much as half an inch to 1-inch of snow this weekend.

Otherwise, in southeastern Wisconsin, temperatures this weekend are expected to be a high of 37 and hovering around freezing, which Miller said is around or just slightly higher than normal this time of year.

