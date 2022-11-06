A Wisconsin couple suddenly disappeared — what was their son hiding?

ABC News

The Uvalde Together Resiliency Center was created in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, which left 19 children and two adults dead. In the wake of the massacre, Abbott has repeatedly insisted the mass shooting – one of 574 across the country so far in 2022 and one of 42 in Texas alone – was not a symptom of the country's (and his state's) obsession with guns but rather the result of the country's (and his state's) failure to adequately invest in mental health care. "We as a state, we as a society need to do a better job with mental health," Abbott said in a news conference days after the shooting.