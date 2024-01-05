Wisconsin Data on Demand: Public employee salaries, homicide tracker, and more

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA TODAY maintain several public-interest databases as a service to our readers and our community. If you have questions about these databases or would like to report a problem, please send an email to ahahn@gannett.com.





Public Employee Salaries





City of Milwaukee Employee Salaries

2019-2022. Searchable database for all Milwaukee city employee salaries, including hourly rate, total compensation, and total overtime and other compensation. Updated annually.

Last updated May 2023









Milwaukee County Employee Salaries

2019-2022. Searchable database for all Milwaukee city employee salaries, including hourly rate, total compensation, and total overtime and other compensation. Updated annually.

Last updated May 2023









Business & Development





Milwaukee Land and Space Database

Follows newly completed and ongoing commercial projects throughout the Milwaukee area. The list includes apartment buildings, shopping centers, office developments, industrial projects and, of course, breweries.

Updated weekly









Wisconsin Layoffs and Closures

Layoff and closures for Wisconsin businesses from state WARN notices. Includes county, number of affected employees, and date. Historic information also available.

Updated daily





Climate & Weather





Wisconsin Tornadoes Since 1950

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. This interactive map, which contains data from January 1950 to February 28, 2023, pinpoints where a cyclone touched down and traces its path of destruction. For more recent tornadoes, clicking deeper provides more details, damage estimates and whether someone was injured or killed in the storm.

Updated September 2023









Wisconsin Severe Weather Alerts

Track all current severe weather warnings, watches and advisories for Milwaukee, Wisconsin and other areas in the United States on the interactive weather alerts page. This data is updated every 5 minutes.

Live data





Health & Public Safety





Milwaukee Homicide Database

Includes data for every homicide in Milwaukee in 2023. Historic information also available. Victim information included, where available.

Updated weekly









Gun Deaths in Wisconsin

Includes gun death counts and rates for Wisconsin and its counties, compiled from local officials in each county between 2004 and 2020. Demographic information is reported where available.

Updated weekly





Politics & Elections





2023 Local Election Results

Milwaukee area election results for local races in the April 2023 local elections. Results are unofficial and preliminary. This data will be available until November 2024.

Updated April 2023









2023 Statewide Election Results

Results for state-level offices from the spring election in April 2023, including for state Senate district 9 and Wisconsin Supreme Court. Results are preliminary and unofficial. This data will be available until November 2024.

Updated April 2023





Not seeing what you're looking for? Try checking our legacy page for legacy data stories, or get in touch with us at ahahn@gannett.com.

