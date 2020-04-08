Wisconsin debacle spurs new calls to prepare for fall elections amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic





People wait in line to vote in the Democratic presidential primary in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images) More

https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus More

WASHINGTON — Images of Wisconsin voters standing in long lines, some for hours, to vote in Tuesday’s primary despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted renewed calls by national Democrats to begin preparing now for the presidential election in the fall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she will push in the next phase of emergency relief spending for “more resources for vote by mail, more same-day registration, more states sending ballots to those who are qualified to vote.”

The $400 million for state elections officials included in the most recent relief package is “20 percent of what we actually need,” Pelosi said on CNN Tuesday.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told Yahoo News that “what is happening in Wisconsin today is an outrage.”

“I’m making the case to Republicans that no matter what party you choose, it is totally unacceptable to force mothers of infants or seniors to risk their health just to cast a ballot,” Wyden said in a statement.

“Mail-in ballots are the safe option for voters. The alternative is the chaos we saw today,” he added.

Voters at a polling place at Riverside University High School on Tuesday in Milwaukee. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) More

But multiple Republican Senate aides on Capitol Hill said that planning for the fall election is not on their radar right now, because their priority is dealing with more immediate concerns such as alleviating the economic impact of the virus and helping protect health care workers.

One Republican Senate aide allowed that the scenes in Wisconsin — where roughly 7,000 poll workers refused to show up, requiring the presence of non-uniformed National Guard members to serve in their place — might spark more conversation in the GOP about how to plan for the fall election, if a second wave of coronavirus infections spreads across the country. Another said more federal funding for state elections officials is likely.

However, President Trump and Republican leaders have shown outright hostility to increasing vote-by-mail capacity.

Trump has echoed a right-wing talking point that increasing mail-in voting would lead to fraud. “I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting,” Trump said on Friday. “I think people should vote with voter ID. I think voter ID is very important, and the reason they don’t want voter ID is because they tend to cheat.”

Trump’s comment overlooked the fact that in Wisconsin, absentee ballots are required to include a photocopy of a person’s identification card, and there has been no evidence of wide-scale or organized fraud involving mail-in votes.

Elections Chief Inspector Mary Magdalen Moser in full hazmat gear at a polling location in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday. (Derek R. Henkle/AFP via Getty Images) More

Trump repeated this sentiment on Tuesday. “The mail ballots are corrupt, in my opinion,” said Trump, even though he requested a mail-in ballot for himself in last month’s Florida primary.