In Wisconsin debate, Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes clash on crime, abortion

After tens of millions of dollars in dueling ads and weeks of circling each other on the campaign trail, Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, finally squared off in their first debate Friday night.

Meeting in a Milwaukee television studio with just a month to go before the midterms, Johnson and Barnes each sought to portray the other as out of step with Wisconsin voters.

They clashed over crime, abortion, the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and riots in Kenosha.

Here are five takeaways.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes take notes before a televised debate, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Abortion

Like Democrats across the state and country, Barnes went on the offense on abortion, saying he supports laws that held under Roe v. Wade, which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned.

"Now, the senator called the overturning of Roe v. Wade a victory," Barnes said. "He celebrated the court's decision. And he said that if women don't like the laws of their state, like the 1849 criminal abortion ban we have here, he said they can move. I can't think of more callous, out-of-touch, more extreme position to take."

Johnson made his push for a referendum on the subject.

"We all agree that society has responsibility to protect life," Johnson said. "But at what point does society have responsibility to protect life in the womb? I want we the people to decide that. I would have one vote like every other Wisconsin citizen."

Takeaways: North Carolina Senate candidates joust on abortion, marijuana and 2024

Bail reform and police funding

Barnes said his support for so-called cashless bail has been "mischaracterized and sensationalized."

"Under my plan, dangerous people don't get to buy their way out of prison," said Barnes, who favors a system where conditions for keeping a defendant locked up are based on whether the person is a flight risk or a threat to public safety.

Johnson countered, "We have a huge problem with skyrocketing crime. One of the issues is we're not keeping criminals in jail." The senator called out the parole policies of the administration of Gov. Tony Evers and Barnes.

Story continues

Midterms: Hundreds of elections deniers running for office nationwide in 2022 pose 'major threat' to U.S. democracy

On policing, Johnson conceded that Barnes hasn't used the phrase "defund the police" but "he has a long history of being supported by people that are leading the effort" and uses "code words" like "over bloated police budgets."

Barnes said "we need to do to make sure that communities have the resources they need to prevent crime from happening in the first place." He boasted of $100 million invested in state law enforcement through the American Rescue Plan, a bill Johnson voted against.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes wait for start of a televised debate, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

On Jan. 6

Barnes accused Johnson of trying to pass along a slate of fake electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021 and added, "Let’s talk about the 140 officers he left behind during an insurrection he supported."

About 140 police officers were injured in the attack, and four died by suicide in the weeks that followed.

Johnson defended his actions: "The fact of the matter was nothing was delivered. The whole episode took less than an hour."

Jan. 6 hearings: Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver fake electors' votes to Mike Pence on Jan. 6, texts reveal

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes shake hands before a televised debate, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Marijuana legalization

With President Joe Biden pardoning thousands who have simple marijuana offenses and calling for a review of federal law, the candidates were asked about marijuana legalization.

Johnson said it should be done on the state level but added "I would suggest any state should really take a look seriously at the harm being done by the legalization of marijuana and consider that very carefully."

Barnes said he supports marijuana legalization and said: "Now marijuana is harmless and marijuana is something that states all over the country have embraced and they are seeing phenomenal benefits."

Historic move: Biden pardons those with federal convictions for possessing marijuana

Contributing: Erin Mansfield.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes clash in Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate