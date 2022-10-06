9

Wisconsin defendant removes shirt as trial opens

The man accused of plowing an SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens, was removed from the courtroom as his trial began. Darrell Brooks then removed his shirt (Oct. 6)

