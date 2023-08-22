Wisconsin Department of Justice reallocates pandemic relief dollars to keep funding school safety efforts

After an unmet request for state funding, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has reallocated pandemic relief dollars to keep its Office of School Safety going a little longer.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced plans last week to put another $1.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the 24-hour tipline, critical incident response teams and threat assessment consultation services provided to schools across the state, according to a news release.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe by preventing tragedy, and that’s exactly what these funds will help us continue to do,” Kaul said in the release.

The OSS is currently supported by more than $1.8 million in pandemic relief dollars that were expected to end in December. That funding will now continue through the 2023-24 school year, thanks to the reallocation.

Here's a closer look at what we know about the reallocation of these funds, according to the release from the DOJ.

What is the Office of School Safety?

The OSS was created in 2018 with support from more than $2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance.

It operates programs such as Speak Up, Speak Out, a 24/7 statewide reporting system free to all Wisconsin schools.

The office also trained 12 critical incident response teams across the state. They are trained to reduce psychological effects, stabilize the community and identify individuals who may need long-term support after a critical incident at a school.

What were those ARPA dollars going to be used for originally?

The $1.3 million that will now be used for the OSS were originally going to be spent on outsourcing the testing of certain types of evidence at the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories, the release said.

However, the DOJ wasn’t able to find vendors to test those types of evidence, so the dollars wouldn’t have been able to be spent before the December 2026 deadline to use ARPA funds.

Did the OSS get any funding in the most recent state budget?

No. At a press conference in June, the director of the OSS, Trish Kilpin said she wasn’t given a reason why the Joint Finance Committee decided not to include any funding for the program in the recent biennial budget. From her perspective, there had been productive conversations with members of the Legislature that seemed to have bipartisan support.

Kilpin and school resource officers from across the state addressed the media in an attempt to reverse that decision, but the budget was passed without funding for OSS.

The DOJ was looking for $2 million over two years from the state.

“It remains essential, however, for the state legislature to take action in the current legislative session,” Kaul said in the release about reallocation. “We must not allow critical Office of School Safety programs to be gutted at the end of 2024.”

How much do people use services such as Speak Up, Speak Out?

According to the 2021-22 annual report for Speak Up, Speak Out, more than a quarter of the nearly 2,000 tips were about bullying. There were also tips about suicide threats, drugs and guns and weapons.

In the last year, 63 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties received at least one tip through the hotline.

Since its inception in September 2020, more than 1,700 schools and law enforcement agencies have received at least one tip.

