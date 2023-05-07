Wisconsin Deputy shot and killed by suspected drunk driver later found dead

A St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy checking on a suspect drunk driver in a ditch was shot and killed Saturday night in Glenwood, Wis., authorities said. The suspect was later found in the woods nearby, dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials gave the following details:

The deputy was dispatched to check on a possible drunk driver who was in a ditch. Shortly after the deputy arrived they reported shots fired. The deputy was shot and taken to a local hospital and later died. The person in the vehicle fled and was later found dead in a wooded area from a gunshot wound.

Close to midnight Saturday, a law enforcement procession that included agencies from Minnesota and Wisconsin, brought the deputy’s body to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office, according to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating, assisted by several other law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol atrol, the Wisconsin state crime lab and a DCI crime response specialist.

When the investigation is over, all information will be turned over to the St. Croix County district attorney.

