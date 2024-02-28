Wisconsin DNR seeks more comments on Eagle Tower parking project in Peninsula State Park

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking more public comments on a variance requested for improvement projects at and near Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park after the DNR revised the variance following an initial round of comments.

The variance proposes additional parking and rerouted or reconfigured access roads at and around Eagle Tower, the 60-foot-tall structure overlooking the bay of Green Bay with an accessible canopy walk that's one of the park's best-known and most popular attractions.

The project would expand parking capacity by up to 100 more spaces, designating more spaces near the base of the tower as handicap-accessible and adding spaces for oversized vehicles. The project also could widen roads and develop trails between parking lots in the area to improve safety and alleviate congestion at Eagle Tower, Eagle Terrace and Eagle Panorama.

The variances are needed to change the DNR's Northern Lake Michigan Coastal Regional Master Plan, which includes Peninsula State Park. The variances need to be consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives.

The DNR initially sought public comments for the proposed work between Jan. 24 and Feb. 8, but that round of comments led the department to add more details and concept drawings to the variance about the proposed changes.

During that initial round, the DNR also sought comments on a variance for another proposed project in Peninsula State Park, at Eagle Bluff Lighthouse. It is owned by the state but has been managed and maintained for the past 64 years by the Door County Historical Society.

The work proposed in the Eagle Bluff variance would expand historical interpretation opportunities and provide additional amenities for visitors to the 156-year-old lighthouse and its museum by building a replica barn that would serve as a visitor center accessible to those who can't get into the lighthouse and an interpretive replica summer kitchen, adding electricity to the lighthouse, and expanding parking with an accessible walking path to improve public safety.

Comments on the revised variance may be submitted through March 29. To see the revised variance, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fl/PropertyPlanning/NLMC. To submit a comment, send a letter to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources C/O Yoyi Steele, Property Planner, 101 S. Webster St., LF/6, P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921; email Yoyi.Steele@wisconsin.gov; or call 608-590-6027.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin DNR seeks more comments on parking project by Eagle Tower