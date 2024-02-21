Wisconsin DOJ identifies man shot and killed by police near North Fond du Lac

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Tuesday identified the 36-year-old man that police shot and killed earlier this month in Winnebago County, and the officer involved in the shooting.

Lawrence M. Drennan was shot and killed by North Fond du Lac Police Sgt. Bryce LaLuzerne on Feb. 2 at about 9:40 p.m., according to the DOJ.

The incident began as a traffic stop in the village of North Fond du Lac in Fond du Lac County. According to the DOJ, Drennan fled a traffic stop leading to a pursuit. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputy deployed a tire deflation device on Interstate 41 near County Highway Z causing the vehicle to stop.

The DOJ said Drennan then called 911 and reported he had gun before exiting the vehicle and approaching law enforcement. LaLuzerne, who has five years of law enforcement experience, fired his weapon, striking Drennan.

According to the DOJ, life-saving measures were performed but Drennan died from his injuries at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. LaLuzerne remains on administrative duty, per police policy.

No other information was immediately available but the DOJ said LaLuzerne was wearing a body camera and the local agencies have squad cameras. The DOJ will make the video available at the conclusion of the investigation and after the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office makes a charging decision.

Family and friends of Drennan could not be reached Tuesday, but a verified GoFundMe account states that he was a father to a young daughter.

