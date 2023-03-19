Wisconsin DOJ investigating a death that took place in Hortonville on Saturday

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, and Division of Criminal Investigation, announced that it is conducting an investigation into a death that occurred in Hortonville on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the DOJ, the Hortonville Police Department responded to a report of two unresponsive individuals at approximately 11:24 a.m.

Inside the house on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Hortonville, officers located a deceased woman and a man with serious injuries. Officers immediately began life-saving measures and he was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the DCI will lead the investigation with assistance from the Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

The DCI is continuing to review evidence in an attempt to determine the facts of this incident. Investigative reports will be given to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.

