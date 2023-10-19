Wisconsin DOJ releases names of those involved in Oct. 14 Drury Place Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC — Wisconsin Department of Justice released an update Oct. 19 on the Drury Place shooting from Oct. 14.

At almost 6 a.m. that morning, city police officers and county deputies responded to a disturbance involving weapons in the 500 block of Drury Place. Deputy Blaine Evans located Kyle Massie, 34, inside a vehicle, after which Massie and Evans exchanged gunfire.

Massie was treated for injuries but died on scene.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office police dog Iro was seriously injured during the incident and treated at a veterinary hospital.

Evans, who has five years of law enforcement service, was equipped with body-worn and squad cameras and has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The police dog is still recovering, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the incident with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Wisconsin State Patrol and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are cooperating with DCI during this investigation, a news release said.

After the investigation, the DCI will turn over all investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County district attorney.

Evans has been police dog Iro's handler since April 2022. The police dog has been deployed with him 143 times, resulting in locating 417 grams of marijuana, 105 grams of cocaine, 4.4 grams of heroin, 444 grams of fentanyl, 64 grams of methamphetamine, 326 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), 215 prescription pills, 12 guns; participating in numerous searches for missing persons and fleeing suspects; and seizing more than $1,500 in cash.

