What should Wisconsin education officials prioritize? Here's how to weigh in with your thoughts

Teacher retention at all grade levels, kids' mental health and test scores: State education officials want people in Wisconsin to share their opinions on those topics and others.

That's because the Wisconsin department that oversees K-12 public education and libraries is creating a first-ever public-facing strategic plan. To be released in September, the 2023-28 document created using public feedback will outline overarching goals that hold the Department of Public Instruction accountable both internally and with the public.

The related online survey asks for public input on many of the most influential topics facing K-12 public education: access to school lunch programs, early childhood programs, libraries, mental health support, school buses, support for students with disabilities, teacher retention and diversity, student reading levels and educational achievement, among other topics.

In Wisconsin, state agencies must create equity and inclusion plans under a requirement by Gov. Tony Evers. But the DPI's effort to create a strategic plan is not legislatively mandated, said Tacara Lovings, a policy initiatives adviser with the department.

Historically, the 600-person state agency has used internal documents to guide its overall goals, Lovings said, but a public-facing strategic plan is a first for the department in at least the past three decades. The specific benchmarks and goals it includes will allow DPI staff to evaluate their work, as well as the public to track the department's progress.

"It is wise of us to also have something that is a foundation for the work that we do, both internally and externally, as a state education agency," Lovings said. "I'll sum it up and say it's about time that we had something that was consistent with how other organizations communicate their work."

Upcoming in-person and virtual listening sessions

The survey, open through Jan. 31 and available in English, Spanish and Hmong, can be found online at https://dpi.wi.gov/strategic-plan/build-strategic-planning.

The DPI has held nine in-person and two virtual listening sessions since it began gathering public input for the strategic plan in November 2023. The department plans to hold several more listening sessions before completing the data collection by February:

Jan. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Schools central office, 5225 W. Vilet St., Milwaukee

Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kenosha Unified School District board room, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha

Jan. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Dodgeville High School, 912 W. Chapel St., Dodgeville

Jan. 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at DeForest High School, 815 Jefferson St., Deforest

Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., virtual session (a link will be mailed closer to the session, after you have registered)

Feb. 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville

Register online for listening sessions at https://dpi.wi.gov/strategic-plan/build-strategic-planning by clicking "Community Engagement Sessions."

