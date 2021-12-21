Wisconsin elementary school goes virtual after dead body found on campus

An elementary school in Wisconsin pivoted to holding virtual classes on Tuesday after a dead body was found outside the building.

Kenosha police said the deceased did not appear to have a connection the Nash Elementary School or any of the students, but did not release any other victim information.

“Police are not releasing the decedent’s name or cause of death,” the department announced on Twitter. However, a followup tweet said the person is believed to have died by suicide.

The body was found around 2 a.m. on Tuesday by an officer on patrol, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m. local time, the school announced on its Facebook page that classes would be held online out of an abundance of caution while the police investigated.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, we will be moving our students and staff to virtual learning for today,” the school announced.

“We apologize for this late notice, but appreciated your understanding and support as we work to accommodate KPD as they continue working on this case that is not believed to be connected to Nash.”

Police left the scene around 8:30 a.m.