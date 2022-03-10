Wisconsin employers may have an easier time rejecting applicants convicted of domestic violence. Here's why.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday a Racine lighting company did not violate discrimination laws when it rescinded a job offer to an applicant convicted of domestic violence.

The 4-3 decision was the final word in a case that had flip-flopped two other times. The dissent warned the ruling gives a green light to employers not to hire anyone convicted of domestic violence, undermining the state's fair employment law.

Legal Action of Wisconsin, which represents poor people in civil legal matters, filed a friend of the court brief in the case. It warned adopting the lighting company's argument would intensify the collateral consequences of any kind of conviction, affecting more than 1 million residents, disproportionally people of color.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce also filed a brief, in support of the company. It argued the state made it too hard to not hire someone convicted of domestic violence, putting "the safety of an employer’s employees, customers, guests, and property at risk."

Generally, a company can't refuse employment over a past conviction unless the circumstances "substantially relate" to the circumstances of the job. The majority agreed Cree, Inc. had shown that to be the case, while the dissent said the decision relied on generalities, not specifics of the case at hand.

Derrick Palmer served 30 months in prison for convictions in 2013 for strangulation, battery, sexual assault and property damage. While incarcerated, he earned a mechanical design certification.

In June 2015, he applied at Cree, which employs more than 1,000 people at its Racine plant.

The job would entail designing lighting systems for customers at their sites, travel to trade shows and access to the entire plant. After he was rejected, Palmer filed a complaint with the state's Equal Rights Division.

An expert for Cree testified at the first appeal that someone who would use violence in an intimate relationship would be at risk to use it in other settings. The Labor and Industry Review Council, or LIRC, reversed an administrative law judge's ruling for Cree, saying you can't assume someone engaged in domestic violence will be violent with co-workers.

A judge later reversed LIRC before the Court of Appeals again sided with LIRC Palmer, and the case wound up with the Supreme Court.

Justice Jill Karofsky wrote the majority opinion, joined by justice Annette Ziegler, Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley.

She noted Wisconsin's employment discrimination law is meant to "serve two important, and sometimes competing, interests — rehabilitating those convicted of crimes and protecting the public from the risk of criminal recidivism." The back-and-forth nature of Palmer's case, she wrote, reveals the need to clarify how to apply the "substantial relationship" test to domestic violence convictions.

Karofsky called it a "common but unsupported belief" that domestic batterers tend to only batter intimate partners. Nor does abuse only occur in a home, she said, noting the opportunities to isolate potential victims in the work environment, from a close to parking lot.

In dissent, Justice Rebecca Dallet wrote wrote the majority guts the anti-discrimination policy of the Fair Employment Act. Instead of context-specific analysis, she wrote, the majority relies on generic character traits of domestic abuser and qualities of work places in general.

Further, the dissent argues the majority used the wrong standard of review. The court, it said, is supposed to defer to the findings of the LIRC unless "no reasonable fact finder could reach the same conclusion." LIRC, Dallet said, gave no weight to Cree's expert, yet the majority seemed to rely on the expert's claims about domestic abusers in general.

Justices Brian Hagedorn and Ann Walsh Bradley joined the dissent.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

