Wisconsin Ethics Commission alleges illegal scheme by Trump fundraising committee and Rep. Janel Brandtjen

MADISON - A state oversight panel is recommending Wisconsin prosecutors pursue a slate of felony charges against a fundraising committee for Donald Trump and a Republican state lawmaker in a scheme to evade campaign finance laws surrounding an effort to unseat one of the most powerful Republicans in Wisconsin, Trump foe Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission alleges Trump's Save America political action committee, GOP Rep. Janel Brandtjen, county Republican party officials and the campaign committee of Adam Steen, who ran against Vos in 2022, conspired to avoid state fundraising limits for Steen's bid to replace Vos.

The commission on Tuesday referred the alleged violations to several county prosecutors, according to records obtained Friday from the commission. Commissioners noted if the prosecutors do not initiate charges within 60 days, the panel will take the referrals to another district attorney or the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Wispolitics.com first reported on the recommended charges.

