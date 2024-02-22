These Wisconsin families landed on Forbes' list of the richest families in America
Two Wisconsin families landed on the latest Forbes report naming the richest families in the country.
Forbes introduced the first ranking this year of the nation's families who are worth $10 billion or more; 45 families made the list. Together, they're worth a combined $1.3 trillion, according to Forbes.
Just 36 families were worth $10 billion or more in 2020, the last time Forbes counted the fortunes of America's richest families.
Here are the Wisconsin families that are among the richest families in the country, according to Forbes:
No. 7: S.C. Johnson family
$38.5 billion family net worth in 2024; based in Racine, Wisconsin
Wisconsin-based Johnson family owns S.C. Johnson, which has an estimated revenues of $10.5 billion. Founded in 1886, company founder S.C. Johnson started a parquet flooring company and developed floor wax for his customers.
Now, H. Fisk Johnson III is chairman and CEO of the company, and the fifth generation of the family to lead the company. Three of S.C. Johnson's board of directors are members of the family.
No. 25: Kohler family
$16.2 billion family net worth; based in Kohler, Wisconsin
The Kohler family owns Wisconsin-based Kohler Company, maker of bathroom fixtures. Founder John Michael Kohler started the company in 1873 making plows and other farm tools, and now the $7 billion company produces bathroom fixtures, furniture, tiles, engines, generators and owns two Wisconsin golf courses.
The great-grandson of the founder, David Kohler, is the chairman and CEO. His sister Laura Kohler is the chief sustainability and DEI officer and serves on the board. Longtime CEO Herb Kohler died in 2022.
Who's the richest family in the U.S.?
The richest family in the country in 2024 is the Walton family, related to Walmart founders Sam and Bud Walton. The family is collectively worth about $267 billion, according to Forbes. An estimated 45% of Walmart's stock is owned by the families of seven heirs of the founders.
Top 10 richest families in the U.S.
Here are the top 10 richest families in the U.S. in 2024, according to Forbes.
Walton family: $267 billion; Walmart
Mars family: $117 billion; candy
Koch family: $116 billion; diversified
Cargill-MacMillan family: $60.6 billion; Cargill Inc.
(Edward) Johnson family: $44.8 billion; money management
Pritzker family: $41.6 billion; hotels, investments
S.C. Johnson family: $38.5 billion; cleaning products
Cathy family: $33.6 billion; Chick-fil-A
Duncan family: $30 billion; pipelines
Cox family: $26.8 billion; media
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The richest Wisconsin families in the U.S., according to Forbes