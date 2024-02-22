These Wisconsin families landed on Forbes' list of the richest families in America

Two Wisconsin families landed on the latest Forbes report naming the richest families in the country.

Forbes introduced the first ranking this year of the nation's families who are worth $10 billion or more; 45 families made the list. Together, they're worth a combined $1.3 trillion, according to Forbes.

Just 36 families were worth $10 billion or more in 2020, the last time Forbes counted the fortunes of America's richest families.

Here are the Wisconsin families that are among the richest families in the country, according to Forbes:

No. 7: S.C. Johnson family

Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., speaks at the opening of the Blue Paradox, an immersive experience on the ocean plastic crisis, presented by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at the Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago, Illinois.

$38.5 billion family net worth in 2024; based in Racine, Wisconsin

Wisconsin-based Johnson family owns S.C. Johnson, which has an estimated revenues of $10.5 billion. Founded in 1886, company founder S.C. Johnson started a parquet flooring company and developed floor wax for his customers.

Now, H. Fisk Johnson III is chairman and CEO of the company, and the fifth generation of the family to lead the company. Three of S.C. Johnson's board of directors are members of the family.

No. 25: Kohler family

$16.2 billion family net worth; based in Kohler, Wisconsin

The Kohler family owns Wisconsin-based Kohler Company, maker of bathroom fixtures. Founder John Michael Kohler started the company in 1873 making plows and other farm tools, and now the $7 billion company produces bathroom fixtures, furniture, tiles, engines, generators and owns two Wisconsin golf courses.

The great-grandson of the founder, David Kohler, is the chairman and CEO. His sister Laura Kohler is the chief sustainability and DEI officer and serves on the board. Longtime CEO Herb Kohler died in 2022.

Who's the richest family in the U.S.?

The richest family in the country in 2024 is the Walton family, related to Walmart founders Sam and Bud Walton. The family is collectively worth about $267 billion, according to Forbes. An estimated 45% of Walmart's stock is owned by the families of seven heirs of the founders.

Top 10 richest families in the U.S.

Here are the top 10 richest families in the U.S. in 2024, according to Forbes.

