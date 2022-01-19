Wisconsin fan booted from basketball game after slant-eye gesture at Northwestern students

A TikTok video of a Wisconsin Badgers fan directing the slant-eye gesture at a group of Northwestern students has gone viral, with many commenters calling out the spectator for his “embarrassing” display of racism.



The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Fieldhouse, where the Badgers won against the Northwestern Wildcats, 82-76.



But the mood between one Wisconsin fan and Northwestern students turned sour after he was seen “chirping,” or insulting, the group by making slant-eye gestures and giving them the middle finger, which was caught on video.









The gesture produced an audible shocked reaction from the students, who appear to be of Asian descent, as well as the person behind the camera. The spectator can be seen a few seconds later in the video being escorted out by athletics staff, but not before continuing to do the slant-eye gesture.



“Oh, he’s still doing it!” the person behind the camera is heard saying as the fan walks out of the event.



Northwestern student Kirsten Lee shared a TikTok video from her point of view of the incident.



“Was excited to go to my first NU basketball game!” she wrote. “And then this man started being racist to me and the group of Asian guys sitting behind me.”









TikTok users quickly slammed the Badgers fan, with one of the commenters adding: “If you have to result [sic] to racism you already lost.”



“Bro that was a grown up at a college game embarrassing,” one user wrote.



“How to risk losing your career and respect from your friends and family in 30 seconds or less,” another commented.



The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s athletics department told NextShark in a statement: “We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent & disgusting.



This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events.”



NextShark also reached out to the athletics department at Northwestern University for further comment and will update this story accordingly.



Featured @user910344455

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

White men date Asian women because of imperialism, according to TikToker

Boston man allegedly harasses Asian women dancing to K-pop for 'communism' and mask wearing

Man crawling out of spa in China to avoid paying captured on video

'Waterboy' actor filmed berating LA Koreatown hostess after being denied entry for not wearing mask