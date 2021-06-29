Wisconsin first stop on Biden's tour to sell $1.2 trln bipartisan infrastructure plan

U.S. President Biden U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Washington
Andrea Shalal
·2 min read
By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin on Tuesday to drum up support for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package hammered out by a bipartisan group of legislators but still in need of wide support in Congress to become reality.

Biden will speak at a public transit facility in La Crosse, a city in western Wisconsin, highlighting the plan's investment of some $48.5 billion in public transit to reduce commute times and help reduce emissions, while boosting growth and wages.

The Democratic president told a virtual fundraising dinner on Monday that the infrastructure package would create millions of good-paying jobs and help U.S. firms to compete in the global economy.

"We're in a race for the 21st century, for who is going to have the strongest economy," Biden told the event hosted by the Democratic National Committee. "And the rest of the world's not waiting around. We have more to do, and we have to move fast."

Biden also vowed to continue fighting for additional spending that would expand child care and paid leave to more Americans and offer two years of free community college to those who qualify.

Biden, under massive pressure from Republicans, on Saturday withdrew a threat to not sign the bipartisan bill unless it was accompanied by a separate package focused on what he calls "human infrastructure", including expanded home care for the elderly and disabled.

Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the White House had been in touch with Democratic leaders about the two measures but said Biden had not spoken about the issue with U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who wants Democrats in Congress to abandon their plan to link the two measures.

With the Senate divided 50-50 between the two parties, a move by McConnell against the bipartisan bill could cost it the 60 votes it would need to pass under Senate rules. Democrats aim to pass the companion measure through a process called reconciliation that requires a simple majority.

Psaki said Biden's trip to Wisconsin was focused on convincing Americans about the importance of both packages. He will also travel to Michigan on Saturday.

"He is going to focus his time and his effort on selling the benefits of these packages, what they would do for the American people," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

