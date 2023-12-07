Wisconsin gets $2.5 million to study Amtrak expansion from Milwaukee to Green Bay, Madison

State and local officials received five $500,000 federal grants to study expanding Amtrak passenger rail service from Milwaukee to Chicago, Green Bay, Madison, Eau Claire and the Twin Cities.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced the five routes received planning and development grants through the Federal Rail Administration's Corridor ID Program. The program is a first step toward being able to tap $66 billion in rail expansion funds included in the bipartisan Infrastructure bill.

“Passenger rail helps people get to work and school safely, boosts tourism and recreation, and grows our local economies, and I am proud to deliver funding to help expand it in Wisconsin,” Baldwin, D-Wis., said in a media release.

An Amtrak train travels through Milwaukee on its way to the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on Wednesday.

Three of the routes selected would be new train service out of Milwaukee — to Green Bay, Madison and Eau Claire. The other two awards will explore expanding Amtrak's existing Hiawatha schedule between Milwaukee and Chicago and its Empire Builder schedule line between Chicago and the Twin Cities via La Crosse.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich tooted the region's horn over being selected, but also noted Corridor ID is merely the first stop on the region's journey, not the end of the line.

"We are thrilled to have the extension of passenger rail service to Green Bay included in USDOT’s Corridor ID and Development program," Genrich said. "This decision is not the end of the line, but it’s a critical piece of the journey to restore passenger train travel to Green Bay."

Genrich said he looks forward to working with state and local officials and rail service supporters "to determine the best path forward for our community and region."

Amtrak's vision for rail service in the Chicago-Milwaukee-Green Bay corridor includes an extension of daily rail service from Milwaukee up to Green Bay, with stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh and Appleton.

Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay mayors backed passenger rail expansion more than 50 years after last train left Green Bay

The last passenger train left Green Bay's Chicago and Northwestern Depot, on Dousman Street, in 1971. Some residents likely remember taking the train to watch the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears in the 1950s and 1960s, too.

Rail advocates never gave up hope of restoring passenger train service to Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. They got a glimmer of hope more than 50 years later when President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included $66 billion to extend passenger rail service to new cities and increase service on existing routes.

In December 2022, seven mayors and city managers from cities along Interstate 41 backed the request to include northeastern Wisconsin in Corridor ID.

How long would it take to get from Green Bay to Milwaukee?

Extending rail service along the Interstate 41 corridor would connect the more than 800,000 residents who live in the Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Appleton and Green Bay areas.

As Corridor ID launched in 2022, Amtrak released its "vision" for what passenger rail service from Milwaukee to Green Bay would look like.

The northeastern Wisconsin rail expansion would operate three round trips each day with a Green Bay-to-Milwaukee trip taking just under three hours and the trip from Green Bay to Chicago taking 4 hours, 20 minutes. The service map includes stops in Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

Currently, Amtrak connects Green Bay to its Milwaukee station via a bus service that stops in Appleton, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and De Pere.

