Wisconsin GOP Leader Says Trump's Still Begging Him To Decertify 2020 Election

A top Republican in Wisconsin says former President Donald Trump swung and missed in an attempt to coax him into decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Trump called him last week asking him to decertify President Joe Biden’s win in his state.

Vos told Wisconsin’s WISN-TV that the call followed the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this month that limited absentee ballot drop-box locations to election offices.

Trump, after the ruling, falsely claimed on his Truth Social platform that the ruling meant he won Wisconsin because the state used “corrupt and scandal-ridden Scam Boxes.”

The former president later made a pitch to Vos and suggested he had a “decision to make” on the outcome of the election in the state.

Biden beat Trump in the state by fewer than 21,000 votes, and he received the state’s 10 Electoral College votes.

“It’s very consistent, he makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin,” Vos said of Trump’s call last week.

“I explained it’s not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the [post]. So that’s it.”

Vos referred to a post Trump later added to Truth Social that referred to him as a RINO, or “a Republican in name only.”

“Looks like Speaker Robin Vos, a long time professional RINO always looking to guard his flank, will be doing nothing about the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision,” Trump wrote.

“The Democrats would like to sincerely thank Robin, and all of his fellow RINOs, for letting them get away with ‘murder.’”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says former President Trump called him last week in another push to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential results after the WI Supreme Court ruling on absentee ballot drop boxes. Shortly after, Vos says, Trump posted on social media calling him a RINO pic.twitter.com/rLFtYtHlh6 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 19, 2022

Vos reiterated that the ruling, however, doesn’t “go back and say what happened in 2020 was illegal.”

“I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” Vos said. “There’s very little we can do to control or predict what he will do.”

Trump, in a response to the interview on Tuesday night, continued to assert that it was Vos’ “time to act” in response to the ruling.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

