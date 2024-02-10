Wisconsin GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher won’t seek reelection

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher will not seek reelection this November, he announced on social media Saturday.

Gallagher chairs the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and has been a leading voice in the House on cybersecurity issues. He was first elected in 2016.

Gallagher’s vote against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this week prompted reports of a possible primary challenge from a close Trump ally.

Gallagher told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would enter the private sector at the end of his term, but would continue to focus on national security and defense policy.

In his statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gallagher said he had always intended to limit his congressional tenure and thanked his constituents.

“Though my title may change, my mission will always remain the same: deter America’s enemies and defend the Constitution,” he added.

Gallagher’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.