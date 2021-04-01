Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants a court to force Trump, his lawyers, and Sidney Powell to pay over $100,000 in legal fees over their election lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on February 28. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has asked a court to force former President Donald Trump, his lawyers, and former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees over their presidential-election lawsuits.

In court documents filed on Wednesday, attorneys for Evers called lawsuits that disputed the 2020 election results "meritless" and "built on inscrutable conspiracy theories."

He called for $106,000 in sanctions against Powell, and $144,000 against Trump and his attorneys, according to the documents.

Read more: Election-fraud liars are scrambling to avoid lawsuits, but they can't retract the damage they've done

"This litigation imposed significant costs on the taxpayers of Wisconsin," attorneys for Evers said in court documents filed against Trump. "Those costs were needless, because Trump's suit never had any merit, this litigation was precluded by exclusive state-court proceedings, and the costs were exacerbated by strategic choices made by Trump and his lawyers."

President Joe Biden beat Trump by about 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, though Trump, Powell, and Trump's lawyers have made false claims that Biden stole the election.

Powell has falsely claimed that an election win was stolen from Trump by George Soros, the dead Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, and "probably China."

She has also accused companies that make voting equipment and software of switching votes from Trump to Biden.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • In Virginia governor’s race, Trump’s false stolen-election claim looms large

    Virginia will elect a new governor this November, one of the first state-wide races in the post-Trump era. Judging from the crowded field of seven Republican hopefuls vying for that seat, former President Donald Trump still looms large and could well determine the outcome. Most have not disavowed the false narrative put out by Trump that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden because of voter fraud.

  • Ex-DOJ Official Says Trump's In 'Serious Trouble' After New Legal Filings

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal says Trump is facing a different kind of legal threat now.

  • Inside the ‘Lord of the Flies’ factionalism now plaguing Trumpland

    Distrust, whisper campaigns and a bit of backstabbing are rampant as aides scramble for access and power.

  • Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

    The DOJ has since 2020 been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel to meet him.

  • Who is Rep. Matt Gaetz's fiancée? Meet Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old Harvard business student and the congressman's 'travel buddy'

    The pair met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2020 where Ginger Luckey's mother "dragged" her to an event, she told the Daily Mail.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Border Conditions Are ‘Barbaric and Wrong’ but a ‘Failure by Both Parties’

    The congresswoman denounced the "inhumane" situation at the border but said she was avoiding drawing "false equivalents" between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

  • Body matching description of missing Philip Mawer found in Mozambique after terror attack

    A body matching the description of a British man who went missing during the terrorist attack in Mozambique has been found, his family have said. Philip Mawer, a contractor for the Dubai-based firm RA International, was last seen on Friday afternoon as he joined a convoy of vehicles trying to break out of a days-long siege of a hotel in the town of Palma. "Although formal identification has yet to be completed, we have now been made aware that the body of a man matching Philip’s description has been found. We understand that a formal process of identification is necessary before we can know for sure whether the body is Philip’s,” his family said in a statement put out by RA. “It appears that Philip died while trying to escape from the siege by IS-linked insurgents of the Amarula Hotel near Palma.” “Philip was an ebullient, outgoing character who had something of the lovable rogue about him. He had a wonderful sense of humour and could be relied on to find a humorous take on the most difficult of situations,” the family added. The Telegraph understands the body was spotted in a wrecked vehicle by helicopter pilots with the Dyck Advisory Group, a South African mercenary company hired by the Mozambican government to fight the insurgents, on Monday evening. The mercenaries were unable to recover the body but made a note of the location and returned the next day to cut it out of the vehicle and return it to Pemba, the regional capital. The body was then handed over to three men believed to be SAS soldiers dispatched by London to search for Mr Mawer. Islamist insurgents overran Palma on Wednesday afternoon, beheading locals and looting homes and shops. Mr Mawer worked as the Mozambique country manager for RA International, a Dubai-based firm that provided living quarters and other logistics for expatriate workers. He was an experienced operator in hostile environments and had previously worked in Somalia, Sierra Leone, Algeria, Afghanistan, and Yemen. He was in Palma to build camps for workers at a vast new natural gas reduction project, billed to become Africa’s largest, being built by the French firm Total. Mr Mawer was among around 190 locals and expatriates who took refuge in the compound of the Amarula hotel as the terrorists rampaged through the town on Wednesday.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests Mexico ban Ted Cruz from vacationing there after he accuses her of pushing 'full open borders'

    "You funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you're complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff," Ocasio-Cortez told Cruz in a tweet.

  • Hunter Biden says he was 'smoking crack every 15 minutes', more jaw-dropping moments from memoir 'Beautiful Things'

    Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has seen his fair share of ugly things. But he's seen a lot of beautiful things, too.

  • Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to Break

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAfter Rep. Matt Gaetz accused a Florida lawyer of a $25 million extortion scheme to make sex trafficking allegations disappear, Republicans on and off Capitol Hill on Wednesday largely kept their mouths shut.Gaetz—the Trump-loving, Fox News-grinning, 38-year-old Florida Republican—has a less-than-sterling reputation among his congressional colleagues. More than a half-dozen lawmakers have spoken to these reporters about his love of alcohol and illegal drugs, as well as his proclivity for younger women. It’s well-known among Republican lawmakers that Gaetz was dating a college student—one over the age of consent—in 2018. She came to Washington as an intern. In response to these allegations and a question about whether he had ever had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old while in Congress, Gaetz told The Daily Beast late Wednesday night:“The last time I had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, I was 17. As for the Hill, I know I have many enemies and few friends. My support generally lies outside of Washington, D.C., and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”As for his few friends in Washington, The Daily Beast found that to be true. One former GOP staffer said Wednesday that their office had an informal rule to not allow their member to appear next to Gaetz during TV hits, fearful of the inevitable scandal that would come out one day.On Tuesday, it might finally have dropped.According to The New York Times, Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department for potentially having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz has denied the existence of a 17-year-old lover, he’s been less offended about the suggestion that he’s dated women much younger than him while in Congress. And he’s openly admitted that he’s paid for flights and hotels for women to visit him.“I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner,” Gaetz said Tuesday.Now, Gaetz may be finding generosity in short supply among his colleagues. Only two House Republicans jumped to his defense on Wednesday: Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH), who himself has been accused of turning a blind eye to sexual assault; and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has repeatedly boosted the QAnon conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of abusing children.While Greene compared the Gaetz allegations to a “witch hunt” and the “conspiracy theories and lies like Trump/Russia collusion,” Jordan was more muted. “I believe Matt Gaetz,” he said in a statement to CNN.GOP aides noted to The Daily Beast that Jordan has been one of Gaetz’s closest allies in Congress—and the most he would offer was that tepid statement and his support for Gaetz staying on the Judiciary Committee.More importantly, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wasn’t exactly jumping to Gaetz’s corner.McCarthy said on Fox News that he wanted to wait for the facts before meting out any punishment, like removing Gaetz from committees, but the GOP leader also offered that, “If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him.”“Those are serious implications,” McCarthy said.It was not surprising to some observers that the wagons didn’t circle around Gaetz in the explosive 24 hours after the scandal, even as the congressman produced documents that lent some weight to his extortion claims. “I don’t think a lot of people are going to go out of their way to defend him, especially with this outlandish-sounding defense,” one GOP staffer said. “I don’t think you’ll find a lot of people who are desperate to keep him involved in Republican politics.”The cartoonishly scandalous perception of Gaetz is so commonplace that sometimes it’s visible, literally, in the halls of Congress. A Hill source sent The Daily Beast a photo of a trash bin outside Gaetz's office as lawmakers cleared out their offices at the end of a recent session. At the top of the heap was an empty Costco-size box of “Bareskin” Trojan condoms.While he’s openly courted a number of women in Washington, Gaetz has not exactly made it a priority to court fellow lawmakers since arriving in Congress in 2017. He even wears his reluctance to win friends and influence GOP lawmakers as a badge of honor.“I don’t really socialize with my colleagues,” Gaetz said in a 2019 profile in BuzzFeed News.One person he does actively socialize with is the 45th president. He proved quick to defend Donald Trump at nearly every opportunity, yes, but even quicker to criticize his GOP colleagues for insufficient Trump support. At the same time, he’s also run afoul of Trump: he was reportedly “iced out” of the White House in 2020 when he backed a resolution curbing the president’s ability to wage war with Iran, after Democrats said they would give Gaetz a vote on one of his amendments if he would support the overall war powers bill.The rift was short-lived, however, as Trump looked for Capitol Hill allies during the early days of the COVID crisis and Gaetz was more than happy to defend the president.His desire to be on TV most days of the week has shown lawmakers what Matt Gaetz’s primary goal is in Congress: the promotion of Matt Gaetz. He rarely partners with colleagues on bills and has yet to see any legislation he authored become law. Constant rumors about his ambition to seek higher office in Florida—or even Alabama—underscored the perception he didn’t prioritize the job.Four years into his House career, Gaetz’s theatrics have put off Democrats and Republicans alike. His visit to Wyoming in February to host a rally condemning House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her vote to impeach Trump rubbed many the wrong way, even if they opposed Cheney’s vote.“Even the Republican Party doesn’t like him very much,” said a Republican operative familiar with the Florida congressional delegation.Still, Gaetz does have allies—they’re just less interested in defending him at the moment than they are in attacking the media.Reached by phone on Wednesday, Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential candidate, said he thinks the New York Times is a “joke” and has no confidence in their reporting. Huckabee was an early backer of Gaetz’s—he hosted a fundraiser for the congressman in 2018 at his beach home not far from the congressman’s hometown—and is reportedly close with his family.“He said it didn’t happen,” Huckabee told The Daily Beast. “Until proven otherwise, I think he deserves the same consideration of the presumption of innocence and due process as anybody else.”Back home in Gaetz’s deep red Florida district, the story is also landing with a skeptical audience. John Roberts, the chair of the Escambia County Republican Party, said he doubted any reporting from the Times and other mainstream media after the Trump era. “Republicans aren’t here saying, ‘Oh dear what’s happening,’” Roberts told The Daily Beast. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, another smear job.’”But even Roberts—who leads the GOP organization in the largest county in the district where Gaetz and his father, former state Sen. Don Gaetz, have been fixtures for decades—claimed he did not personally know the congressman, saying he has talked with him “a few times briefly.”“We’ve been very supportive of him politically. I’m just very skeptical of this whole thing,” Roberts said.The most deafening silence, though, is that of another Florida resident: the former president.Gaetz is perhaps Trump’s biggest defender in Congress. In February, Gaetz offered to resign his office if it meant he got the opportunity to defend the ex-president at his impeachment trial. And a story where the New York Times attacks a GOP politician—when that politician is actually the victim—almost seems made for Trump.But so far, the ex-president has remained on the sidelines, waiting to see what comes out next. So has his son, Don Jr., who is an influential Gaetz ally, too. He has tweeted numerous times since Tuesday evening, but offered no defense of the congressman.As much as Trump would probably like to slam the media for allegedly inaccurate and irresponsible reporting, it appears he’s unwilling to attach his name to Gaetz right now the way that Gaetz has attached his name to Trump’s.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meet Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO prosecutors are reportedly trying to flip

    Weisselberg may know more about the Trump Organization's and Trump family's finances than anyone else, and he's served Donald Trump for decades.

  • Biden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure plan

    President Biden on Thursday held his first Cabinet meeting since taking office, picking five secretaries to help sell his major new infrastructure plan. Biden met with his Cabinet one day after unveiling his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to invest in rebuilding America's infrastructure. The president announced he has selected five members of his Cabinet to take on a "special responsibility to explain the plan" to the public. "These Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said. The five Cabinet secretaries Biden selected to do so are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said these secretaries will be serving in Biden's "jobs Cabinet," and they'll be "front-and-center voices" as the administration seeks to sell the plan in the coming weeks. The White House unveiled Biden's infrastructure plan on Wednesday, and Biden in a speech touted it as the "largest American jobs investment since World War II." "I'm asking five Cabinet members to take special responsibility to explain the plan to the American public," Pres. Biden says about his infrastructure plan. — Sec. Buttigieg— Sec. Granholm— Sec. Fudge— Sec. Walsh— Sec. Raimondohttps://t.co/ZtP2GbCUtL pic.twitter.com/GmhRiCC6jj — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against himTrump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

  • Chrissy Teigen 'can't imagine a life without more' kids and hints she's open to using surrogacy or adopting to expand her family

    The "Cravings" author also told People the couple is planning a special tribute to Jack, the son they lost to pregnancy complications in September.

  • Jessica Alba Still Has Her 2010 Valentine's Day Premiere Dress: 'It's Tight in All the Right Places'

    The star also reflects on her style evolution and living in pajamas amid the pandemic

  • One-Piece Swimsuits That Make The Comfort Zone Look Chic

    It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the phalanx of swimwear silhouettes that populate our favorite purveyors of aquatic duds. Do we want an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, size-inclusive bikini? A topsy-turvy two-piece? A fast-fashion take on a swimsuit straight off the runway? When we’re confronted with a shopping conundrum that stymies, we often make a beeline for our comfort zone — meaning, you’ll likely find us strutting our stuff in a stylish one-piece swimsuit this summer. Just because this particular bathing costume is tried and true doesn’t mean it’s ho-hum. Whether it’s a gingham-printed or abstract-art adorned maillot with a dangerously low back or an elegant monochrome number with a plunging neckline and feminine details, there are more chic suits than summer weekends to wear them through — and we rounded up 16 of them right here. If you find yourself adding more than one piece of one-piece swimwear to your cart, don’t expect any shade from us. Only sun [insert sunglasses emoji]. H&M Padded-Cup Swimsuit A bustline that offers gentle shaping and an on-trend pistachio hue makes this ribbed suit a surefire summer bet. Stone Fox Swim Gingham Scoop One-Piece Checkerboard prints are on the rise this summer — we’ll take ours in a muted tangerine palette in the form of a plunge-back one-piece, thanks! Solid & Striped Claudia Swimsuit The glitchy print on this cutout one-piece swimsuit makes for a highly unique beach look. ASOS DESIGN Curve Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit While we’re leaving ruffles out of our home decor for the time being, they always make for a welcome detail on a swimsuit — especially a chic, optic white one-piece with a plunging neckline. Becca Delilah Clare Plunge One-Piece This plunging maillot transforms a fusty mid-century design motif into an eye-catching, summer-ready detail. Norma Kamali Super Low-Back Rio Swimsuit Norma Kamali’s iconic throwback silhouette gets a museum-worthy update thanks to a splash of abstract color. La Blanca Island Goddess Swimsuit This super-minimal spaghetti-strap suit boasts subtle shirring at the midsection for the appearance of a smooth surface. Swimsuits For All Lattice Plunge One Piece This classic maillot boasts a traditional silhouette, but stays sneaky-sexy thanks to a deep plunge and strategically placed cut-outs. Nike Colorblocked One-Piece Swimsuit While this sporty maillot is edging dangerously close to bikini territory, it retains its single-piece status thanks to subtle side panels. Lululemon Waterside High-Neck One-Piece Surprise — this seemingly modest suit hides a plunging back, offering an unexpected juxtaposition to its elegant, collarbone-skimming neckline. Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit While this body-positive swimwear imprint is responsible for a host of top-rated swimsuits, it’s hard to challenge the dominance — or the 3,500+ reviews and five-star rating — of this best-selling one-shoulder maillot. Frankie’s Bikninis Marie Ribbed One-Piece Be the most radiant sunbather at the beach this summer with a supportive swimsuit in a look-at-me hot pink hue. Cupshe Colorblocked One-Shoulder Swimsuit Remind you of an old-school soccer uniform? That’s what we love about this top-rated crinkly suit from culty Amazon brand Cupshe. BOUND by Bond-Eye Milan Swimsuit We didn’t know we needed ocean-hued ombre swimwear this summer until we laid eyes on this cut-out, one-shoulder maillot. Tory Burch Lipsi Floral Print Underwire Swimsuit This nostalgic floral print gives off vintage vibes, but doesn’t feel the least bit dated thanks to the sweetheart neckline and barely-there straps of this minimal one-piece. Dixperfect 90s Swimsuit This under-$30 Amazon suit took the internet by storm when it surfaced a few summers back — with an on-trend super-low back, high-cut legs, and a very agreeable price tag, it quickly racked up over 500 reviews and 4.2 stars. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Black One-Pieces Online Shoppers Swear ByWe Found Amazon’s Most Affordable, Top-Rated SwimI Tried On Dia & Co's New Plus-Size Swimwear

  • Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riots

    Two U.S. Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying he incited the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection and was responsible for physical and emotional injuries they suffered as a result. James Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Sidney Hemby, an 11-year veteran, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking damages of at least $75,000 each. "This is a complaint for damages by U.S. Capitol Police officers for physical and emotional injuries caused by the defendant Donald Trump’s wrongful conduct inciting a riot on January 6, 2021, by his followers trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election," the lawsuit said.

  • 'Do not argue with the court': Chauvin trial judge warns witness in tense exchange

    The admonition from the judge came after her replies to a defense attorney for Derek Chauvin, the officer on trial in George Floyd's death.

  • Recall seeks to oust Calif.'s Democratic governor

    With 2.1 million signatures submitted to California election officials, it’s now a near certainty that voters will be asked whether to remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office later this year. (March 31)