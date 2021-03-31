Wisconsin high court voids governor's mask mandate, settling partisan dispute

FILE PHOTO: Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention 2020 held in Milwaukee
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Governor Tony Evers' mask mandate, saying he exceeded his authority and violated the separation of powers by reissuing emergency orders during the pandemic.

In its 4-to-3 ruling, which voids a Feb. 4 face-covering order currently in effect, the court found that Evers effectively breached a statute that limits his emergency powers to 60 days without approval of the state legislature.

"The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully," Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority. "We conclude he did not."

Evers, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency last March, which the Republican-controlled legislature never extended beyond its statutory 60-day limit.

In a partisan battle similar to others across the country over face-covering requirements aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Evers reissued his orders roughly every 60 days, changing some of the requirements each time.

His most recent renewal of an emergency health order on Feb. 4 came shortly after the legislature voted to repeal his earlier order requiring face coverings in public places.

The court's majority likened the governor's recurring orders to a game of whack-a-mole in which he sought to dodge the legislature, which opposed his extended emergency powers, by altering each new order even though it was substantially similar.

"The governor cannot make an end run around legislative revocation simply by itemizing a previously unidentified justification for the state of emergency," it said.

Responding to the ruling, Evers said he followed the guidance of health experts to keep residents safe.

"While we work to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can, we know wearing a mask saves lives, and we still need Wisconsinites to mask up so we can beat this virus and bounce back from this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Two of the justices, including Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, issued a separate concurring opinion.

In their dissent, three justices faulted the majority for granting standing to the plaintiff, Jere Fabick, a Midwest dealer in Caterpillar Inc products who sits on the board of a conservative think tank, arguing that he was unharmed by the orders as a taxpayer.

"Unfortunately, the ultimate consequence of the majority's decision is that it places yet another roadblock to an effective governmental response to COVID-19, further jeopardizing the health and lives of the people of Wisconsin," Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote in her dissent.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Leonhard says he has 'unfinished business' at Wisconsin

    Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he has unfinished business at his alma mater and wouldn’t have felt right leaving after a pandemic-shortened season, even for an opportunity as tempting as his home state's NFL team. Leonhard was a prime candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator position and had been offered the job according to multiple reports. but opted to return for a sixth season on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff. The Packers instead hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor's mask mandate

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate on Wednesday, stripping the governor of one of his last remaining tools to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the state stands on the precipice of another surge in infections. The conservative-leaning court ruled 4-3 that Evers violated state law by unilaterally issuing multiple emergency orders to extend the mandate for months. It found that Evers needed legislative approval to issue more orders after the expiration of the initial 60-day mandate he issued in August.

  • Witness who tried to help George Floyd breaks down at Derek Chauvin trial

    A witness who saw Minneapolis police officers attempt to take George Floyd into custody broke down on the stand at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial Wednesday after prosecutors showed him bodycam footage of the encounter.

  • PGA Tour, MLB urged to boycott Georgia events over voting reform bill

    OutKick founder Clay Travis and FOX News contributor Deroy Murdock join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss

  • Swedish COVID czar says no need for tougher measures despite rising infections: newspaper

    The number of new infections in Sweden is rising, but tougher restrictions are not the way to bring a 'third wave' of the COVID pandemic under control, Sweden's top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell said on Wednesday. Sweden, which has shunned strict lockdowns throughout the pandemic, saw a near 10% increase in COVID admissions to intensive care wards last week, while the number of people testing positive has surged.

  • SC Democrats urge Republicans to expand Medicaid with help of new federal stimulus law

    Senate Democrats urged Republicans to get behind President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and expand Medicaid to give thousands more South Carolinians health insurance.

  • COVID-19 third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020 after heart disease, cancer: U.S. report

    COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 377,883 deaths in the United States last year, with a particularly high toll among the elderly, according to a government report released on Wednesday. The COVID-19 mortality rate made it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis found. The CDC said that the overall U.S. mortality rate increased for the first time since 2017, by nearly 16%, to 3,358,814 deaths.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Honduras drugs: President's brother gets life in prison

    Tony Hernández, the brother of the Honduran president, will spend life in prison for drug trafficking.

  • Shorthanded Panthers get another gutsy win, but add Anthony Duclair to growing injury list

    The Florida Panthers were on their way to another one of those victories Joel Quenneville would classify among the most rewarding in a season when another frustrating break came their way.

  • Clippers look like a different team in blowing out Bucks for sixth straight win

    A revitalized Clippers squad on a roll avenged an earlier loss by dismantling the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday at Staples Center.

  • NC State’s Elissa Cunane wins 2021 Tudor Award for media cooperation

    Even on Zoom calls, her affability shined through during this difficult season.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after declining in February. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.

  • Rock Hill’s Catawba tribe to make COVID-19 vaccine available to more Native Americans

    The Catawba reservation has stayed ahead of the state since the start of vaccine rollout.

  • Bruins rally for 5-4 shootout win over Devils

    Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak each scored in the shootout, and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Nick Ritchie and Matt Grzelcyk scored in regulation for the Bruins, who rallied with two goals in the final 9:38 of the third period.

  • Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal

    The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details Wednesday, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star. Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.

  • A 'super gonorrhea' vaccine is being developed by the team behind AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Experts fear a new strain of gonorrhea could become untreatable. A funding program granted millions to Oxford University to develop a vaccine.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

    A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said the boy was found unaccompanied among trees and thickets as he walked towards the border. A group of three mothers and six children were located in the same area, but none of the adults took responsibility for the boy or acknowledged him as a relative, the INM said.