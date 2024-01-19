Wisconsin Historical Society hosts Ojibwe storytelling series online

Winter is storytelling time, especially in Ojibwe culture.

To honor that tradition, the Wisconsin Historical Society has organized several storytelling sessions this month featuring Ojibwe speakers from northern Wisconsin. They're online and free.

Ojibwe territory had included much of northern Wisconsin, but has since been divided into six reservations in the state.

One speaker this month was Sirella Ford, a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe whose Ojibwe name is Asiniwaabikwe, which is translated to White Stone Woman.

A member of the Wolf Clan, she grew up in a powwow family, dancing in powwows across the region for tradition and contests as a fancy shawl dancer and then as a jingle dress dancer.

Ford also is known in her community for her beautiful beadwork and famous frybread.

She worked with youth and young adults at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University by sharing cultural stories with them to help them connect more with their heritage.

Ford recalled one young man who said he was having a hard time in high school because he was teased, but in a fun-loving way rather than a bullying way.

“For Native people, being teased is a good thing,” Ford said. “It helps us connect and helps us feel welcome. That laughter is healing.”

She believes her stories and teachings helped that young man.

One of Ford’s stories is one that was told to her a long time ago. It involves a grandfather from a village who wanted to go hunting one day.

His son, who was also in the village, told him that his two sons wanted to go hunting, too, but the grandfather felt his grandchildren were still a little too young.

The son convinced him, though, and the family set out on a path deep into the woods. Along the way, the grandchildren became anxious and kept asking, “Are we there yet?”

The grandfather became annoyed that his son wasn’t correcting his grandchildren or informing them how long they were traveling. Eventually, they arrived at a good spot and made camp, and the grandfather informed them they would hunt in the morning.

When they woke up, the grandchildren decided they didn’t want to go hunting, so the grandfather told them to stay at camp and keep the fire going.

Soon after the grandfather and son set out hunting, the grandchildren became bored, but they quickly became mesmerized by a group of frogs jumping around nearby. They decided it would be fun to grab a bunch of the frogs and throw them into the fire.

When the grandfather came back, he saw what was happening and was hurt not only that his grandchildren would act that way, but that their father wouldn't say anything to correct them.

The grandfather decided to end the hunting expedition, so the family packed up everything and started walking back toward the village.

Ahead of them was a dense fog and the grandfather cautioned against going through it because it wasn’t there before.

He said they should go around, but the son was impatient and said they’ll be fine if they go through it and get to the village faster than by going around the fog.

The grandchildren kept complaining about wanting to go back home, so the son decided he’ll take them through the fog while the grandfather went around it.

When the grandfather arrived at the village, his son and grandchildren weren't there. He searched everywhere in the area, but couldn’t find them.

The grandfather decided to go back to their hunting campsite, retracing their steps. By that time, the fog had disappeared, but the grandfather still couldn’t find his family.

This is where the story ends and Ford finishes by asking the listener what they got out of the story.

“Our stories help us,” Ford said. “They help educate us and they educate others. One thing we learn from this story is to take care of our kids in a good way, so they’ll be able to follow a good path for themselves. … Sometimes, disciplining kids is scary, but it’s OK to discipline and correct their behavior.”

Two more speakers are scheduled this month for the series.

One is Tinker Schuman, a Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe tribal member and poet whose Ojibwe name is Migizikwe (Eagle Woman), on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

The other is Liz Arbuckle, a Bad River Ojibwe tribal member who sits on the tribal council, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

Anyone can register for the events at wisconsinhistory.org. Videos of past speakers are available on the Wisconsin Historical Society YouTube page.

