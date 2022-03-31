Wisconsin homicide suspect arrested in Holland

HOLLAND — A man wanted for a January homicide in Wisconsin was arrested in Holland on Wednesday.

The Holland Police Department announced Thursday morning it arrested 19-year-old Amaree Goodall of Madison, Wisconsin. A warrant for Goodall’s arrest had been issued in February in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Jan. 29.

Police received a tip Wednesday that Goodall was in the Holland area. Further investigation led officers to an apartment in the 300 block of Stratford Way. Detectives from Holland and WEMET and the HPD tactical team observed the area and eventually determined which apartment Goodall was likely in.

Officers then called for Goodall to exit the apartment. He complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Goodall was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail and will appear in the 58th District Court, where he will have the option of waiving his extradition rights to be transferred to Wisconsin or requesting an extradition hearing.

According to WMTV in Beloit, the incident in question occurred Jan. 29 in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School. Jion Broomfield, 19, was shot and killed in the parking lot following a basketball game.

Goodall was identified as a suspect through an anonymous tip line and a warrant was issued for his arrest Feb. 16.

