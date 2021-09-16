Local Matters: Wisconsin House speaker acting as "shadow governor"

Dr. Phil CBS

Jenaye says she left her husband, James, after he was unfaithful to her on the night of their fifth wedding anniversary. James insists he was justified in stepping out on Jenaye because she rejected him whenever he tried to initiate sex. Chelsey is James's former hairstylist, who Jenaye claims started harassing her after a video Jenaye posted to social media about James's cheating with Chelsey went viral. She alleges that Chelsey and her friends egged her house and later left her a threatening voicemail. Chelsey denies that she had any involvement in the harassment Jenaye claims she experienced. "I said to James, 'You brought this crazy into our lives – you need to fix it,'" says Jenaye in the video above. Part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, '"My Husband's Cheating Went Viral,"' airs Thursday. Tune in to Friday's conclusion, '"The Husband, The Wife and The Mistress,"' to hear why Chelsey says she thought James and Jenaye were separated.