Wisconsin judge approves move to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

A judge in Wisconsin on Friday approved an agreement to destroy the assault-style rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

State of play: Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the gun will likely be destroyed by the Kenosha Police Department in April. Video of it being destroyed will be given to all parties as proof.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Rittenhouse was not in court during the hearing.

Rittenhouse's attorney had filed a motion earlier this month asking prosecutors to return the gun, ammunition, face mask and other clothing he was wearing the night of the fatal shooting.

"Rittenhouse family spokesman David Hancock said Thursday that Rittenhouse wants to destroy the rifle and plans to throw out his clothing so that no one can use any of it to 'celebrate' the shootings,” the Associated Press reported.

While the gun will be destroyed, the rest of the items were returned to Rittenhouse, Binger said in court.

The big picture: Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. He was found not guilty on all counts in November.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free