Wisconsin judge arrested, suspected of possessing child porn

·1 min read

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was arrested Tuesday on tentative charges of possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme, 38, was apprehended following an investigation into “multiple uploads of child pornography,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a release. A criminal complaint was expected to be filed Wednesday, the DOJ said.

The images were allegedly uploaded through a Kik messaging application account in October and November. After linking the uploads to Blomme, investigators obtained search warrants for his chambers, his vehicle and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the statement said.

A message could not be left at a number listed for Blomme's chambers. A home number for him could not be found.

Recommended Stories

  • Second person arrested in alleged assault of San Francisco Uber driver

    Arna Kimiai, 24, surrendered to authorities in San Francisco on March 14, according to police.

  • Are the Panthers a real Stanley Cup contender? Three reasons to believe at midseason

    Aleksander Barkov doesn’t like to get too excited when things are going well — frankly, there haven’t been many opportunities to get too excited — but he couldn’t wipe a grin off his face after the Florida Panthers’ latest victory Monday in Sunrise.

  • Dallas aid groups ready for migrant teens' arrival

    The U.S. government plans to house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers at a convention center in downtown Dallas as a charitable group steps in to help. (March 16)

  • 8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

    Eight people in a Dodge pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with another pickup truck following a police chase near the Texas border city of Del Rio, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 277 as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers chased a red Dodge pickup truck, the agency said in a statement. The driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup, according to the agency's statement.

  • Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

    Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Monday after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters on Monday morning, some holding signs with slogans like “Ammon stands for truth” and others yelling misinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic popularized by groups like QAnon.

  • Michigan hockey stunned by Minnesota in overtime in Big Ten tournament semifinal

    Michigan hockey blew a 2-0 lead and fell to Minnesota, 3-2 in overtime, in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Monday at Notre Dame.

  • Elderly Asian Man Dies After Being Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

    An elderly Asian man has died after suffering from an assault and robbery in Oakland, California last week. The 75-year-old victim, later identified as Pak Ho, was taking a morning walk when 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey approached him and allegedly punched him. Hours later, Bailey was located and arrested after attempting to flee in a car.

  • West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial

    A West Virginia woman was cleared on Monday of charges that she made up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall. A Cabell County jury found Santana Renee Adams, 25, of Milton, not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency, news outlets reported.

  • This Pharmacist Had Vaccine Doses to Spare. So He Hit the Road.

    NEW YORK — In a city scrambling to vaccinate people against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, Ambar Keluskar faced a problem this month that seemed to defy logic: Keluskar, a pharmacist in Brooklyn, struggled to find people to take the 200 doses he had on hand. “They were just sitting in the freezer,” he said. State rules restricted who could get shots at independent pharmacies like his to certain older residents, and fewer and fewer people seemed to be scheduling appointments. The problem was even more vexing because his pharmacy, Rossi Pharmacy, draws many customers from East New York, a community hit hard by the pandemic and where the vaccination rate lags behind other parts of New York City. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Keluskar’s pharmacy spent hundreds of dollars on Facebook advertisements to let people know he had available doses. He asked community leaders to spread the word. Then he decided to try a different way to reach people who may otherwise be overlooked: Instead of waiting for them to come to the pharmacy, he would take his doses to them. Keluskar’s experience reflects the many ways in which a disorganized vaccine rollout has forced officials and distributors to constantly retool their approaches while confronting messy realities on the ground. Vaccine providers and would-be recipients alike have been confronted by bureaucratic eligibility rules, a shifting understanding of the virus and a sign-up system that can be prohibitively complex. Despite officials’ insistence on equity, vaccinations have been slower to reach many communities where the virus has inflicted the highest toll, and where people may not have the time or resources to easily sign up for appointments. In response to these problems, volunteers and community groups have gotten creative, building appointment websites that improve on the official offerings, hosting pop-up clinics at churches and helping eligible neighbors navigate the confusing landscape. Among the people seeking to fill that void was Keluskar, who earlier this month, following a tip from a state senator’s office, vaccinated almost 50 people at a senior affordable housing complex near downtown Brooklyn who were homebound or struggling to find appointments elsewhere. On Saturday, he vaccinated more than 150 people at Ingersoll Houses, a public housing complex in Fort Greene. He said he would ask for a bigger allocation of doses to do more pop-up style events in communities in need. “The patients loved it,” he said. “They got to get vaccinated somewhere local.” Keluskar said he hoped his method could inspire other city officials or pharmacists to try new ways of doing outreach. While the pace of vaccinations has picked up in New York and across the nation recently, virus variants loom, and officials believe a return to normalcy and safety is still months away. Older people in lower-income communities with poor internet access have had a particularly hard time signing up for vaccinations, with appointments snatched up by people with better connectivity or more time to scour for new slots. Neighborhood pharmacies have been an important part of the vaccination rollout, a spokesman for the city’s health department said. In many cases, they have built unique levels of trust with residents in their communities. And while they do receive fees from insurers to administer doses — $13 to $28 per shot, according to Keluskar — many pharmacies are facing financial strains from the vaccination rollout. Keluskar said he was operating at a loss after investing some $15,000 in equipment, like a freezer and portable refrigerator, and that he and his staff have worked many unpaid hours. Keluskar, who became the supervisor for Rossi Pharmacy about five years ago, began offering vaccinations in January. He started with 100 doses per week, and then asked the government to double the number of doses sent to his pharmacy as the need for vaccinations went up. At the end of February, he noticed the number of sign-ups declining. In one week, the pharmacy had burned through its entire waiting list, he said. By the first week of March, Keluskar struggled to find eligible people to vaccinate. The state requires that providers administer all their doses within seven days or notify the state, and Keluskar worried that officials would take back his unused doses and not send him any more. Keluskar said he thought there were several reasons for the decline at his pharmacy, including the opening of a mass vaccination site nearby. Though eligibility expanded last week, only teachers, child care workers and people ages 60 and older can be vaccinated at pharmacies. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said pharmacies may lack the ability to verify the identity and occupation of people in other eligible groups, like essential workers or younger people with existing health conditions. Keluskar said he thought that the pool of people who both met state requirements and could travel to his pharmacy a few blocks from East New York station had been exhausted. As he searched for other options, Keluskar said an employee in the office of state Sen. Jabari Brisport connected him with the Stonewall House, an affordable housing complex for LGBTQ seniors in Brooklyn. George Berry, 66, who lives in the Stonewall House and helped organize the vaccinations there, said a majority of the residents had not been vaccinated. Many were homebound, he said. Emma DeJesus, also a Stonewall resident, said she had been unsuccessfully trying to get a vaccine appointment for weeks before she got a shot at Keluskar’s event. “I can’t handle the phone,” she said. “I’m 78. Everything is on the computer now and I don’t have a computer.” After she gets her second dose, DeJesus looks forward to visiting her nieces in the Bronx and seeing her sister, who lives in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. After that first event, Keluskar said two city councilmen, whom he declined to identify, contacted him about doing similar events. He said he had administered nearly 2,000 doses so far, and that he could vaccinate even more people if the state lifted restrictions on pharmacies. “In the meantime,” Keluskar said, “we have to do everything we can to stay in the program, and keep providing, keep vaccinating people.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Fans say goodbye and thanks as Brees announces retirement

    Following 20 NFL seasons, the last 15 with the Saints, Brees's announcement did not come as a surprise but was quickly trending on Twitter as fans absorbed the news. One of the first to react was Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who took to Twitter to praise his friend and great rival.

  • Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: 'I just hope there is forgiveness'

    Michelle Obama said that there was nothing more important than family and that she hoped Meghan and Harry and the royal family could find "resolve."

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AP source: Raiders releasing star C Rodney Hudson

    The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team’s offensive line. A person familiar with the move said Tuesday that Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract. NFL Network first reported the move.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in mid-air to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in head first.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sacU.S. intelligence assessment: Putin authorized influence operations to hurt Biden and support Trump

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.