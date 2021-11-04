Before he was a Wisconsin lawmaker, Shae Sortwell was investigated for child abuse. Here’s what we know about it.

GREEN BAY - In 2013, Shae Sortwell was investigated for allegations of child abuse after bruises on one of his children so concerned a relative they contacted police, who recommended he be charged with a felony.

When questioned by police, Sortwell explained the Bible commanded him to strike his children as punishment and if he didn’t he was “not teaching what needs to be taught,” according to records recently obtained by the Green Bay Press-Gazette from the Green Bay Police Department.

But Sortwell, who would be elected to the state Assembly in 2018, was never charged, a decision the Brown County District Attorney’s Office didn’t explain until recently in response to a Press-Gazette inquiry.

Sortwell, who serves on the Assembly’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, blamed the situation on a “disgruntled family member” in a statement he was allowed to include alongside records released to the Press-Gazette by Green Bay police.

“Nearly a decade ago, a disgruntled family member made an accusation against my wife and me,” he said. “The police appropriately did their jobs and looked into concerns and then forwarded their findings on to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office who rightfully decided to drop the matter.”

The Democratic Party of Brown County has called on Sortwell to resign in response to the allegations revealed by the Press-Gazette's investigation.

“I am horrified by these allegations and call for Rep. Sortwell’s immediate resignation from the Assembly,” Renee Gasch, chair of the Brown County Democrats, said in a written statement. “The people of the 2nd Assembly District deserve a representative who, at minimum, they feel is a safe person for them and their family to be around.”

Here’s a summary of what the Press-Gazette learned through its investigation:

'It causes some pain'

Green Bay police became aware of allegations of abuse after a relative of Sortwell found five 4-inch bruises while they gave his child a bath. The relative took the child to a hospital in Two Rivers, according to the police records.

Sortwell was interviewed by a Green Bay police officer, who expressed concern about the way the child was treated: "It's obvious the child is being hurt," the officer told him, according to the records.

"That is the idea of corporal punishment," Sortwell responded, the police records say. "It causes some pain, but damage is not intended in corporal punishment."

Sortwell explained he or his wife would normally strike the child twice when the child was "being defiant," then hug the child and, sometimes, give the child a Rice Krispies treat. He also told investigators they used an object to discipline the child instead of their hands because "hands are for loving," the records say.

'Reasonable discipline'

When the investigation by police came to an end, officers recommended Sortwell be charged with felony child abuse and his wife be charged with failure to prevent bodily harm, also a felony. Neither would actually be charged with a crime.

In a letter dated Sept. 15, Brown County Deputy District Attorney Dana Johnson told Green Bay police he was unable to prove that Sortwell was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and had to consider "the defense of the parent using reasonable force to discipline the child."

Wisconsin law allows parents to use corporal punishment when it's "reasonable discipline of a child by a person responsible for the child's welfare."

"Reasonable discipline may involve only such force as a reasonable person believes is necessary,” the state statute reads.

Who is Shae Sortwell?

Sortwell is a Republican member of the state Assembly who represents northern Manitowoc County and southern Brown County, including part of De Pere. He lived in Green Bay at the time of the child abuse investigation, but has since moved to rural Manitowoc County, where he lives with his wife and six children.

He won a seat on the Green Bay City Council in 2010, but left after serving one year of a four-year term to work as a legislative aide for Chad Weininger, who was serving in the Legislature at the time.

Later, Sortwell was named Brown County chair of Wisconsin Right to Life, the same year he was investigated for the child abuse allegations.

Wisconsin Right to Life released a statement late Wednesday condemning "any form of child abuse against born and unborn children."

"The allegations made against Representative Shae Sortwell in 2013 are serious and should be left in the hands of the appropriate authorities,” Heather Weininger, executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, said in the statement.

She continued: “While this incident happened prior to my time at Wisconsin Right to Life, it is my understanding that following the allegations, Rep. Sortwell voluntarily resigned from his role as part of the Brown County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life.”

Wisconsin Right to Life’s state political action committee has never endorsed Sortwell in any of his races for public office, the organization's statement says.

'Negative cycle'

Dr. Hillary Petska, a child abuse pediatrician with Children's Wisconsin, said physical discipline tends to lead to a "negative cycle" — a child is disciplined, making them more aggressive and, as a result, leading to worse behavior and, in turn, more severe punishment.

Multiple national organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, have released statements denouncing the use of corporal punishment on children, with the former describing it as "minimally effective in the short-term and not effective in the long-term."

