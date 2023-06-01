Wisconsin lawmakers include $10M for Milwaukee tourism officials to spend during RNC, presidential debate

MADISON - Wisconsin lawmakers on the state Legislature's budget-writing committee voted to send $10 million in taxpayer dollars to Milwaukee tourism officials at a time when the city will host tens of thousands of people for the Republican National Convention and a presidential debate.

The panel voted Thursday to send the funds to Visit Milwaukee through the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Fox News in August will host the first debate in the 2024 GOP presidential primary in Milwaukee. Nearly a year later, Wisconsin's largest city will host the Republicans' convention where delegates will nominate their presidential candidate.

The national convention is expected to draw tens of thousands of out-of-towners to the city.

Delegates and their guests will stay at hotels within 30 minutes of Fiserv Forum, with up to 50,000 visitors, including media, expected for the event. A Chicago-based company is contracting with more than 300 motels and hotels within a 60-mile radius of Fiserv Forum.

"Milwaukee plays a critical role in driving tourism to the state and 2024 is a momentous year for major events in our community," Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, said in a statement. "We are so grateful for the support that will allow us to generate even more in economic impact that benefits the entire region."

