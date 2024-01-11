Wisconsin low-income families with school-age kids to get extra money for groceries in summer

Wisconsin is one of 35 states that will begin participating in a summer program this year that would provide families with $120 in extra grocery benefits while schools are out, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

The department estimates that 401,000 school-age children would be eligible in Wisconsin for a total of over $48 million in benefits. Families would receive an extra $40 per month for three months.

Students who are already enrolled or eligible for free or reduced-price schools at meals would be eligible for the summer benefits.

While most children would be enrolled automatically because they participate in other programs, some families may need to fill out an application, according to the USDA.

Republican governors in 15 states didn't join the program, saying they didn't need the funds or it would take up resources to run. Two years ago, extra food benefits in Wisconsin were in jeopardy when Republicans planned to end the state's mask mandate.

The summer program is similar to extra benefits that children received during the pandemic, when families didn't have access to free or reduced-price meals because schools were closed. In 2023, that supplemental amount was also $120, down from about $375 in 2021.

The summer benefits can be used at grocery stores, farmers markets and other authorized retailers — similar to how SNAP is used. In Wisconsin, that program is called FoodShare. Benefits would be loaded onto existing or new electronic cards.

The department tested the program in some states and found it decreased food insecurity and increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin low-income families to get extra grocery money in summer