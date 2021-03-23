Wisconsin man accused of driving to Vandergrift to meet with minor, police say

Mar. 23—A Wisconsin man is facing charges in Westmoreland County after police say he drove to Vandergrift to meet with a minor.

Ethan William Haley, 22, was arrested Monday after Vandergrift police found him with a 15-year-old boy, whom Haley told police he had driven from Wisconsin to meet, according to a criminal complaint.

Haley was driving along Washington Avenue around 12:20 a.m. when he was pulled over for not having his front headlights on, police said. Officers said they observed two people in the car, one a minor. When asked for identification, Haley presented a Minnesota license and told police he was in the area meeting friends, according to the complaint.

According to police, Haley said the boy did not have identification.

The officer then walked over the passenger side to speak with the boy, who was observed not wearing any shoes and "was very nervous and seemed to be unsure" what to tell police, officials said. After providing police with his age and address, an officer went to speak with his parents, who said were not aware the boy had left the house.

Haley, who told police he knew the boy through the social media app Snapchat, was then detained so officers could figure out the situation, according to the complaint. At that point, Haley told police he had recently gotten off probation for sex offenses in Minnesota, officials said.

During an interview with police, the boy said he had known Haley for about a year, and that he started talking to Haley because he needed a friend, officials said. According to the complaint, the boy said Haley often steered the conversations toward sexual topics and sent him nude photos.

The boy told police he provided Haley with his phone number and address, and jumped from his window to get into Haley's car when Haley came to meet him. Prior to being pulled over by police, the boy said, "when he got into the car with Haley he got a bad feeling and Haley was a little 'handsy,'" according to the complaint.

Story continues

Haley confirmed the two had explicit conversations but said he did not remember sending photos. He told police he was traveling to South Carolina to meet with a friend when he detoured to Vandergrift to tell the boy "they cannot have a sexual relationship," the complaint reads.

Haley is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, court records show. He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .