Wisconsin man arrested at South End business

Jun. 29—CUMBERLAND — A disturbance complaint at a West Industrial Boulevard business Tuesday led to the arrest of a man who allegedly refused to leave the property and assaulted a Cumberland Police officer who arrived to investigate the matter.

Richard Thalheim, 50, of Green Bay, was charged with second-degree assault, failure to obey an order, disorderly conduct, trespassing and littering before he was released on $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said the incident occurred Tuesday in the 100 block.