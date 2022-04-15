Wisconsin man at center 'suspicious' death case after body pulled from Rock River

ROCKFORD — An Altoona, Wisconsin man is now at the center of a suspicious death investigation after his body was found in the Rock River, authorities reported Friday.

According to releases from the Rockford Police Department, Rockford investigators contacted police in Altoona on April 14, after identifying the man as an Altoona resident and determining his death was suspicious based injuries found during his autopsy.

The body was found April 12, submerged in the water near the Fordham Dam, in downtown Rockford.

The victim’s name and cause death have not been released.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said in a news release that the investigation continues to center on a residence on St. Andrews Drive in Altoona. She said the death appears to be an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-6090, Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Altoona is about 240 miles north of Rockford, just east of Eau Claire.

