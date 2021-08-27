Wisconsin man charged with killing 7-week-old daughter — 30 years after she died

A Wisconsin man was arrested Wednesday and charged with killing his 7-week-old daughter, 30 years to the day after she died.

Ron Schroeder, now 51, had always been a suspect in the death of his daughter, Catherine, but no one had ever been arrested in the case, Milwaukee Fox affiliate WITI reported.

Catherine was found not breathing Aug. 25, 1991, in her parents’ apartment in the southwest Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield. She died later that day at a hospital, and examiners ruled her death a homicide and determined she died from shaken-baby syndrome.

However, her autopsy was reviewed in June 2021, and her cause of death was changed to homicide by blunt force trauma to the head, according to WITI. Two months later, Schroeder was arrested.

Investigators said Catherine’s death lined up with a pattern of abuse of women and children by Schroeder, WITI reported. In 2008, Schroeder was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of an ex-girlfriend. Cops also found 27 secret nude photos he took of the victim, and Schroeder had to register as a sex offender.

In addition to his first-degree reckless homicide charge in Catherine’s death, Schroeder was charged Wednesday with physically abusing a 5-year-old child in 2005, according to WITI.

His ex-wife later said he physically and emotionally abused her before and after they welcomed Catherine in 1991, Milwaukee Magazine reported in 2008. Other women who had relationships with Schroeder also reported similar violence.

“He got mad and threw a power drill across the room at me,” one woman told the magazine. “I ducked down on the side of the bed. When I got up to leave, he threw me onto the bed. … He tried to push me down the stairs … and pushed my face against the wall.”