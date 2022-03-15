Wisconsin man faces sentencing for role in Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Kevin Daniel Loftus

Kevin Daniel Loftus drove from Eau Claire to Washington, D.C. last year to attend a "Stop the Steal" rally Jan. 6 and then followed the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol.

Once inside the Rotunda, the 53-year-old machinist and father of two spent about five minutes posing for taking pictures he later posted on social media, with the message, "That's right folks some of us are in it to win it."

His cohorts did not ultimately prevent Congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, and Loftus became one of the more than 750 people charged in the insurrection. He pleaded guilty in October to Capitol, "parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol building," a misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is six months in jail.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors recommended Loftus be sentenced to 30 days in jail, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution. The attack caused more than $1 million damage to the Capitol.

Loftus's federal public defender argued against any jail time, citing other defendants who only entered the Capitol briefly who were not sentenced to incarceration.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who last week presided over the first jury trial from the insurrection, will decide Loftus's sentence at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. Loftus will appear virtually from Wisconsin.

According to court records in the case:

Loftus is pictured entering the Capitol via the upper west terrace door around 2:45 p.m. He's wearing a long green coat and two hats, a backpack and carrying a U.S. flag on a 6-foot pole.

Loftus was among the first people identified. During an FBI interview in Eau Claire two days later, he admitted his actions, and was arrested Jan. 11. He was named in a four-count charge in February and entered his guilty plea October 19.

In its sentencing memo, the government notes that even minor participants like Loftus did mistakenly find themselves in the midst of a crime. Everyone who entered penetrated numerous barriers, ignored police commands amid the noise of the mob.

"No rioter was a mere tourist that day," the memo states.

Prosecutors noted Loftus's lack of remorse, evidence by his bragging on social media that he was wanted by the FBI, and continued to share his feelings even after his arrest.

While free on release last summer, Loftus -- under the name Zoso -- messaged other users of online gaming app. He said he was famous and a hero for his actions Jan. 6, and that he wasn't concerned he couldn't buy firearms while on probation because he already owns several. He posted a photo of himself holding two assault-style rifles.

Loftus served six years in the Army. At his plea, the judge noted that Loftus' service was commendable, but called his actions Jan. 6 the antithesis of patriotism. Prosecutors noted six other cases in which they recommended some jail time for military veterans, some of whom received probation.

One of them was Abram Markofski, of La Crosse, who was an active member of the Wisconsin National Guard when he entered the Capitol. Prosecutors asked for 14 days in jail. He was sentenced to two years probation.

Prosecutors wrote the court "should not ignore Loftus's bombastic rhetoric, if not hubris, during the pendency of this case," noting that, despite his guilty plea, he doesn't seem to take the case seriously.

In a Jan. 25 letter to Judge Friedrich, Loftus said he wanted to express remorse for his actions. "I lost the best job of my life, I've been shouted down in public and I have had immense negative press."

He said he's received help from probation officers and his attorney.

"I have seen nothing but professionalism from everyone involved and my rights were their first priority. That fact had the biggest impact on me. It has changed how I view the system 180 degrees," he said.

He said he plans to stay out of politics and protests in the future.

